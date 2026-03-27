Melba Moore Is Ready For Black Music Month In June 2026

Tony Award winning legend Melba Moore plans Black Music Month campaign for June 2026

Live performances, a new album and book tour are on tap for the music legend

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With June’s Black Music Month around the corner, Tony Award winning/R&B-Pop music great Melba Moore is looking forward to live performances, a new album release and continued support for her new best-selling memoir, “ This Is It – Marvelous and Getting Better .”Ms. Moore will be returning to the 54 Below Supper Club in New York City on Wednesday, June 24th and Thursday, June 25th, with her one-woman show. She’ll perform her hits from the 1970’s and 1980’s (“This Is It,” “You Stepped Into My Life,” “Falling,” “Read My Lips”) as well as tunes from the legendary Broadway shows “Hair” and “Purlie” (the latter brought Ms. Moore the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress).In addition to the live performances, Ms. Moore is currently working on a new album, slated for release later this year. This will be the follow-up to her previous long-player, “Imagine." Like the aforementioned prior release, Ms. Moore’s upcoming album is a collaboration with her daughter, Charli Huggins, who serves as the head of the Moore family record label, The Gallery Entertainment.Regarding the memoir, “This Is It – Marvelous and Getting Better,” Ms. Moore completed a successful meet and greet tour of libraries, media outlets and book stores in New York, Washington DC, Baltimore and Virginia (Alexandria, Petersburg and Portsmouth). Upcoming stops this summer include Raleigh, NC, Winston-Salem, NC and select cities in South Carolina.With recent appearances on The Sherri Shepherd Show, Tamron Hall and Sway In The Morning, Ms. Moore plans on making more TV and radio visits during Black Music Month in June. “That time of year means a lot to me,” she states. “It’s not only a month to promote new works, but a time to honor the history and contributions made by artists, producers, songwriters and executives. Black Music Month is more than recognizing R&B and Soul music, but any and all genres – rock, jazz, blues, country – that came from the wellspring and creativity from African-Americans.”Melba Moore is available for interviews. For inquiries, contact Double XXposure – angelo@dxxnyc.com, 201 224 6570

Melba Moore on The Sherri Shepherd Show

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