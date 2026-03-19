Songstress Yvette Michele Returns To The Music Scene With The Dance Hit, ‘Mr. DJ’

Yvette Michele, singer/songwriter The single, "MR. DJ", by FENN with Yvette Michele, is now available

Collaboration with DJ/remixer FENN resulting in over a million streams online

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bronx-born Yvette Michele, known for Top 40 R&B/Dance/Hip Hop hits from the 1990s - “ Everyday & Everynight ”, “I’m Not Feeling You” and “DJ Keep Playin’ (Get Your Music On)” - is back on the scene with a new release, the dance-driven “ Mr. DJ ,” a collaboration with the UK-based remixer, FENN.Containing an interpolation of Ms. Michele’s hit, “Everyday & Everynight” (first released as a collaboration with legendary DJ, Funkmaster Flex), the single “Mr. DJ” was originally available on Soundcloud, where it earned over one million streams. The track (single and extended versions) is now available via the London-based Defected Records for distribution.The success of “Mr. DJ” is just one of Ms. Michele’s recent accomplishments. The singer/songwriter made a triumphant return to live performances via an appearance at NYC/Harlem’s historic Apollo Theatre. She also led a successful live show review, “90s Girls” and is now a TikTok sensation, thanks to her series, “Cadillac Chronicles” (capturing R&B, Gospel and Hip Hop artists traveling while singing and talking about their careers).Now a longtime Atlanta resident, Ms. Michele welcomes this new horizon in her career - "I don't want to die with my gifts,” she explains. “ I want to give this life all I have. Pursuing the blessings of creative fulfillment, new experiences, and happiness. I am so excited for what is to come. There is so much more I can and must do."“Mr. DJ” is available for streaming on YouTube and Spotify.Yvette Michele is available for interviews and live performances. For inquiries, contact Angelo Ellerbee at Double XXposure Media – angelo@dxxnyc.com and/or 201 224 6570.

"MR. DJ" by FENN featuring YVETTE MICHELE

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