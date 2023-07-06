Lexington Cosmetic Dentist Explains How BOTOX® Injections Can Complement Smile Makeover Results
Lexington dentist Jenny Miller, DMD discusses how BOTOX® injections can address common aesthetic concerns, such as “gummy smiles” and wrinkles around the mouth.LEXINGTON, KY, USA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In addition to providing transformative dental procedures for her patients, Lexington cosmetic dentist Jenny Miller, DMD takes smile rejuvenation a step further by relaxing fine lines and wrinkles around the mouth with BOTOX® injections. Dr. Miller is renowned for the comprehensive smile makeovers performed at her practice, Hamburg Expressions, and she has over twenty-five years of experience in the field of aesthetic dentistry. As a certified BOTOX® injector, Dr. Miller shares her insights about the benefits of incorporating wrinkle relaxing injections into cosmetic dentistry treatment plans.
As Dr. Miller explains, FDA-approved BOTOX® Cosmetic is a popular solution for temporarily smoothing the appearance of fine lines and dynamic wrinkles. These creases are typically caused by a combination of repetitive facial movements and the natural loss of skin elasticity that comes with age. The primary active ingredient in BOTOX® Cosmetic, botulinum toxin type a, works by temporarily halting signals from the nerves to the muscles, causing the muscles around the injection site to relax and stop contracting. This allows creases to soften and diminish while also preventing new lines from forming.
In addition to addressing wrinkles, BOTOX® injections can help reduce the appearance of a “gummy smile”—a smile characterized by excessive gum tissue—by relaxing the upper lip and decreasing the amount of the gum line that is visible when a patient smiles. Dr. Miller also offers BOTOX® injections to address discomfort associated with TMJ disorder.
According to Dr. Miller, while patients are typically thrilled with their smile makeover results, some find themselves frustrated with the lingering presence of wrinkles around the mouth and chin. She adds that pairing BOTOX® injections with dental treatments like porcelain veneers and teeth whitening can often provide more comprehensive rejuvenation. Furthermore, minimizing facial lines and wrinkles while also enhancing the aesthetics of a patient’s smile can help patients look more youthful.
For patients interested in incorporating BOTOX® injections into their cosmetic dentistry treatment plan, Dr. Miller recommends finding a qualified injector with a proven track record of delivering exceptional aesthetic outcomes. This can help ensure the highest levels of patient safety, comfort, and satisfaction.
Dr. Jenny Miller has over 25 years of experience as a cosmetic dentist, and she has been the recipient of multiple Gold Medals in the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry’s Smile Gallery Competition. She has also been honored with numerous “Best Dentist” awards. Dr. Miller is dedicated to ensuring her patients’ smiles are as healthy as they are beautiful, and she has pursued additional training in a variety of state-of-the-art treatments at the prestigious Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies and Misch Implant Center. At Hamburg Expressions, Dr. Miller offers a range of general, preventative, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry options, including dental implants, Invisalign®, porcelain crowns, and more. Dr. Miller is available for interview upon request.
