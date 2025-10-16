Boston Bruins Star Charlie McAvoy Chooses Leonard Hair Transplant Associates for Hair Transplant Procedure

Hair restoration isn’t just cosmetic, it’s about confidence and feeling like yourself again.” — Dr. Matthew Lopresti

NEWTON CENTRE, MA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy, one of the NHL’s brightest young stars, is making headlines off the ice after choosing Leonard Hair Transplant Associates (LHTA) for a FUT hair transplant procedure at their Newton, Massachusetts office. The procedure was performed by Chief Surgeon Dr. Matthew Lopresti, a leading expert in advanced hair restoration.“Charlie wanted a long-term solution to restore hair density and reinforce his hairline,” said Dr. Lopresti. “After evaluating his goals, we determined that the FUT technique was the best approach to deliver maximum grafts and completely natural-looking results.”The FUT (Follicular Unit Transplantation) procedure involves removing a thin strip of scalp from the donor area, dissecting it into individual follicular units, and transplanting them into thinning areas. Dr. Lopresti notes this technique allows for a high number of grafts in a single session, creating a full, natural appearance, perfect for patients seeking substantial coverage.“Being in the public eye as a professional athlete means always being on camera,” said McAvoy. “I wanted to look my best, and Dr. Lopresti and his team made the process smooth, professional, and approachable. He’s not your typical white coat doctor, and I can see why so many pro athletes trust him with their hair restoration.”McAvoy joins a growing roster of professional athletes and public figures who turn to Leonard Hair Transplant Associates for hair restoration. Celebrated throughout New England for nearly three decades, the practice is known for advanced surgical techniques, precision artistry, and natural results.“Hair restoration isn’t just cosmetic, it’s about confidence and feeling like yourself again,” added Dr. Lopresti. “Charlie’s decision underscores a growing trend among young men taking proactive steps to restore hair and self-assurance.”Leonard Hair Transplant Associates has offices in Warwick, Rhode Island; Boston, Braintree, and Newton Centre, Massachusetts; and Salem, New Hampshire. For more information, contact LHTA at 617-965-7400 or www.hairdr.com About Matthew Lopresti, DODr. Matthew Lopresti is a hair loss surgeon in Boston who leads the surgical team at Leonard Hair Transplant Associates, practicing across all five New England locations. Trained directly under founder Dr. Robert Leonard through a two-year preceptorship, Dr. Lopresti has since become a respected expert in the full spectrum of hair restoration procedures. He earned his medical degree from the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine, completed residency at Boston Medical Center, and pursued subspecialty training at Harvard Medical School. An Associate Member of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS), Dr. Lopresti is highly experienced in both follicular unit excision (FUE) and strip harvesting techniques, as well as medical therapies for male and female hair loss. He is available for interview upon request.For more information about Leonard Hair Transplant Associates, please visit hairdr.com and facebook.com/leonardhair.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.hairdr.com/news/press-releases/boston-bruins-star-charlie-mcavoy-chooses-leonard-hair-transplant-associates-for-hair-transplant-procedure/ ###Leonard Hair Transplant AssociatesNewton Office:1400 Centre St. Ste. 108Newton Centre, Massachusetts 02459617-965-7400800-543-0660Warwick Office:300 Centerville Rd, South Building, Ste. 202Warwick, Rhode Island 02886401-946-0884800-543-0660Boston Office:20 Park Plaza Ste. 450Boston, Massachusetts 02116800-543-0660Braintree Office:340 Wood Rd.Braintree, Massachusetts 02184800-543-0660Salem Office:130 Main St. Ste. 201ASalem, New Hampshire 03079800-543-0660Rosemont Media

