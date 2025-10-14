Facelift FAQs: Philadelphia Facial Plastic Surgeons Answer Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jonathan Pontell & Dr. Catherine Weng of The Aesthetic Facial Plastic Surgery Center, Inc. explore common questions on facelift candidacy, recovery, & more.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Facelift surgery remains one of the most commonly performed facial plastic procedures in the United States, with national interest continuing to rise. According to a 2024 survey from the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, nearly 90% of the organization’s members perform facelift surgery each year. (1) To help individuals considering this procedure make informed decisions, double board-certified Philadelphia facial plastic surgeons Jonathan Pontell, MD and Catherine Weng, MD of The Aesthetic Facial Plastic Surgery Center, Inc. are addressing some of the most frequently asked questions about facelift surgery. “People often come to consultations with very specific questions about what the surgery involves and what they can realistically expect,” says Dr. Pontell, founder and medical director of the practice. “Clear, detailed answers help them feel confident about their choices.”What Is a Facelift?A facelift, also known by the medical term “rhytidectomy,” is designed to reduce visible signs of aging by tightening underlying facial muscles, repositioning tissues, and removing excess skin. Dr. Weng explains, “Over time, changes in skin elasticity and facial volume occur because of genetics, lifestyle, and sun exposure. A facelift directly addresses sagging skin, jowls, and deep folds in a way that non-surgical options cannot.”The surgeons note that their approach always involves a custom-tailored treatment plan uniquely personalized to each patient’s needs, taking anatomical characteristics, individual goals, and medical history into account to provide the safest and most effective treatment possible. They also note that there are a variety of advanced facelift techniques available. For instance, facelift options at Dr. Pontell and Dr. Weng’s practice include the traditional SMAS (superficial musculoaponeurotic system) facelift, the deep plane facelift, and the mini facelift for earlier, milder signs of aging. Each technique has particular advantages that may indicate its use for certain patients, and the technique is discussed and determined during the patient’s individualized consultation. The doctors add that, since a facelift focuses on the lower third area of the face, some patients consider other treatments—such as eyelid surgery, brow lift, or neck liposuction—to combine with facelift surgery for comprehensive aesthetic facial rejuvenation.How Long Does Recovery Take?Individuals considering facelift surgery understandably wonder how much time they will need away from work or daily routines. Dr. Pontell explains that most individuals return to normal activities in two weeks, though some degree of swelling can persist for several more weeks. “We monitor healing closely and provide detailed instructions to support a smooth recovery,” he says.How Long Do Results Last?Another frequent question concerns longevity. While the natural aging process continues after surgery, Dr. Weng explains that the aesthetic results of a facelift can last about 10 years or forever, depending on how you look at it. “A facelift essentially resets the clock but does not stop it,” notes Dr. Weng. “Patients who maintain a healthy lifestyle and protect their skin from the sun can help preserve their results for many years.”Who Is a Good Candidate?Potential candidates frequently want to know whether their age or health will affect their eligibility. The surgeons explain that overall health and skin condition are more important factors than age. “We see patients in their 50s and 60s or beyond, but we are also seeing increasing interest from people in their 40s or even younger who want to address early signs of aging,” says Dr. Pontell. Overall, candidates should be in good general health, nonsmokers, and have realistic expectations for a natural outcome. If the patient is not an ideal candidate for facelift surgery, the doctors say that alternative treatments can be explored if they have concerns that may benefit from other procedures.Which Type of Facelift Is Best?From mini facelifts to more comprehensive facelift techniques, Dr. Pontell emphasizes that the surgeon’s skill is ultimately more important than the specific approach. “The best technique is the one tailored to an individual’s anatomy, needs, and goals,” he explains. Mini facelifts may be appropriate for those with relatively mild laxity, while traditional or hybrid procedures may suit those with more advanced concerns.Will I Still Look Like Myself?Dr. Weng notes that many individuals considering a facelift express concern about appearing “overdone” or unrecognizable after surgery. “Our goal is always to create a natural-looking, refreshed appearance. We carefully plan each procedure so that patients can look like themselves, just more rested and youthful.”She goes on to say that the process of preserving a patient’s unique facial character begins long before the operation. During the consultation process, the surgeons conduct a detailed assessment of facial proportions, skin quality, and underlying muscle structure. “We take time to understand a patient’s features and the specific changes they want to see,” Dr. Weng explains. “That planning allows us to enhance contours and reduce signs of aging without altering the person’s fundamental look.”Dr. Pontell adds that modern facelift techniques also support this goal of producing a natural-looking outcome. By focusing on lifting and repositioning the deeper layers of tissue rather than simply tightening the skin, the procedure is able to avoid the pulled or windblown appearance that was once a common fear. “We focus on natural-looking enhancement,” Dr. Pontell notes. “The best outcome is often when others remark on how revitalized someone appears without suspecting they’ve had an operation.”Selecting a Qualified SurgeonBoth physicians underscore the importance of choosing an experienced, board-certified facial plastic surgeon. Between them, Dr. Pontell and Dr. Weng have successfully performed thousands of facelift procedures and their area of expertise is facial aesthetics and function in particular. Ultimately, Dr. Pontell notes that experience, educational background and training, a documented record of success, and feeling confident and comfortable in a surgeon’s overall approach to patient care are some of the things individuals should look for when considering a facelift or any other type of plastic surgery. “There are many aspects that should be reviewed when individuals are searching for a qualified surgeon in whom they can place their trust. Surgeon expertise is one of the most critical factors to maximizing the potential for achieving safe treatment and natural-looking results.”Medical Reference:(1) AAFPRS Reveals New Statistics and Trends in Facial Plastic SurgeryAbout The Aesthetic Facial Plastic Surgery Center, Inc.The Aesthetic Facial Plastic Surgery Center, Inc. is led by Dr. Jonathan Pontell and Dr. Catherine Weng, both double board-certified in facial plastic surgery and otolaryngology (head and neck surgery). Dr. Pontell, the center’s founder and medical director, has nearly 30 years of experience in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery. His professional recognition includes multiple Patients’ Choice Awards from VitalsMagazine and designation as a Super Doctor by Philadelphia Magazine, among other honors.Dr. Weng completed a fellowship under the mentorship of a former president of the American Academy of Facial Plastic Surgery. She has also written book chapters and peer-reviewed articles for publications such as the Aesthetic Surgery Journal. Additionally, Dr. Weng has participated in international medical missions, providing reconstructive surgery for patients in need. Dr. Weng and Dr. Pontell are available for interviews upon request.To learn more about The Aesthetic Facial Plastic Surgery Center, Inc., please visit facesculptormd.com and facebook.com/JonathanPontellMD.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.facesculptormd.com/practice-news/facelift-faqs-philadelphia-facial-plastic-surgeons-answer-frequently-asked-questions/ ###The Aesthetic Facial Plastic Surgery Center, Inc.303 W Lancaster Ave # 1AWayne, PA 19087(610) 688-7100Rosemont Media(858) 200-0044

