Decades of Experience, Modern Solutions: East Bay Area Plastic Surgeon Answers Facelift FAQs

Dr. Eric Okamoto answers frequently asked questions about facelift surgery and explains its distinctions among other cosmetic enhancement options.

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Society of Plastic Surgeons(ASPS) has released its 2024 Plastic Surgery Statistics Report, and facelift surgery is yet again one of the most popular surgical treatments in the U.S. with more than 79,000 performed last year alone. (1) Dr. Eric Okamoto, a board-certified San Jose-area plastic surgeon who has been practicing for more than 30 years, says he often sees adults across the age spectrum who express interest in facelift surgery. When meeting with patients, Dr. Okamoto stresses that education and customized planning are essential to achieving outcomes that are effective and noticeable, yet still look natural. With decades of experience performing these procedures, Dr. Okamoto is offering some insight into common questions surrounding facelift surgery, facial rejuvenation, and what both women and men considering this advanced treatment can expect.What exactly does a modern facelift do, and what areas of the face does it treat?“A facelift is often misunderstood,” Dr. Okamoto explains. “Many people assume it rejuvenates the entire face, but from a surgical perspective, it primarily addresses the mid-to-lower face and neck. Upper eyelids, brows, and the forehead require separate procedures. Clarifying these distinctions is essential for patients to have realistic expectations.”With that in mind, traditional facelift surgery can improve skin laxity, reduce signs of jowls and deep folds, and restore natural facial contours. Procedures such as eyelid surgery or brow lifts may be recommended separately to address the upper face.Depending on the patient’s goals, Dr. Okamoto often combines facelifts with complementary procedures such as facial fat injections, advanced skin care treatments, or other facial plastic surgery options. “For many patients, this approach can maximize the potential for a balanced, natural outcome and reduce the likelihood of needing additional procedures shortly afterward.”What is the difference between a facelift, mini facelift, and neck lift?Dr. Okamoto notes that a full facelift addresses both the mid- to lower face and neck more comprehensively, while a so-called “mini facelift” (or mid-facelift) typically focuses on the cheeks, lower face, and submental area (under the chin). A mid-facelift may be more ideal for individuals with less prominent or severe aesthetic concerns in those areas. A neck lift is specifically designed to treat excess skin and laxity affecting the neck, rather than both the face and neck.What is the difference between a facelift and facial rejuvenation?“Again, it’s very important to note that a facelift is a surgical procedure primarily targeting the cheeks, lower face, jawline, and neck to address sagging and laxity. It does not include the forehead, eyelids, or other areas of the face. Facial rejuvenation, on the other hand, is a broader term that often encompasses any combination of treatments, whether surgical or non-surgical, aimed at improving the overall appearance of the face.” Dr. Okamoto adds that this can include facelifts, eyelid surgery, brow lifts, dermal fillers, neuromodulator injections (such as BOTOXCosmetic or Dysport), laser treatments, or skin resurfacing. Essentially, Dr. Okamoto explains, facial rejuvenation can address several common contributors to signs of aging that are affecting the overall facial aesthetic and it can be tailored to each patient’s concerns. “In short, a facelift is a targeted surgical approach for the middle to lower facial and neck areas, while facial rejuvenation is a comprehensive, customizable strategy for restoring a youthful appearance across the entire face.”Am I a candidate for a facelift?“There are three key aesthetic factors to evaluate for candidacy: skin quality, tissue laxity, and facial volume loss. We assess whether non-surgical options such as fillers or skin treatments are sufficient, but surgery may be the most effective solution when significant changes are desired.” Dr. Okamoto says that overall health, lifestyle factors, and specific aesthetic goals also guide recommendations.What should I expect during recovery from a facelift?Patients can anticipate some bruising and swelling, which often significantly diminish within two to four weeks. Dr. Okamoto provides detailed post-operative instructions to support safe healing, including guidance on activity restrictions, sleep position, and skin care.Will there be visible scars after facelift surgery?Dr. Okamoto says facelift incisions can usually be very carefully placed in inconspicuous areas along the hairline, in front of the ear, and behind the ear. When properly healed, scars are often minimal and difficult to detect.How long do the results from a facelift last?“There isn’t a simple answer to this question,” Dr. Okamoto notes. “However, in one sense it would not be improper to flatly state that a facelift lasts a lifetime. This is because surgery resets your facial appearance to an earlier time, creating a new starting point for natural aging to begin again."Are non-surgical facelift alternatives effective?Non-surgical options, including “liquid facelifts,” Ultherapy, laser treatments, and injectable fillers, can provide noticeable improvements for mild to moderate signs of aging for many individuals. However, Dr. Okamoto cautions that these methods cannot replicate the comprehensive results of surgical facelifts.What credentials or experience should patients look for in a facelift surgeon?Dr. Okamoto emphasizes the importance of selecting a board-certified plastic surgeon with extensive experience. “Patients should review a surgeon’s credentials, evaluate testimonials from previous patients, and meet with the doctor to discuss specific techniques and ensure the procedure aligns with their goals. Is the surgeon affiliated with prominent and reputable plastic surgery societies? Do they have an extensive educational and training background? Do they have a record of success with facelift surgery and other procedures you may be considering? Does their communication style and approach to patient care make you feel comfortable and confident in their abilities? These are just some of the questions individuals should be mindful of when searching for a facelift surgeon.”Medical Reference:(1) ASPS 2024 Plastic Surgery Statistics ReportAbout Eric Okamoto, MDDr. Eric Okamoto is dual board-certified by both the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology (ear, nose, & throat). He is an active member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, The Aesthetic Society, and several other leading medical organizations. Dr. Okamoto has also been recognized as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor. In addition to facelift surgery, Dr. Okamoto provides a wide selection of surgical and non-surgical cosmetic treatments. Options at his practice include breast augmentation, body contouring, facial rejuvenation, and advanced skin care solutions. Dr. Okamoto is available for media interviews upon request.For additional details, please visit drokamoto.com or follow him on facebook.com/drokamoto.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.drokamoto.com/press-releases/decades-of-experience-modern-solutions-east-bay-area-plastic-surgeon-answers-facelift-faqs/ ###Eric Okamoto, MD686 Mowry AvenueFremont, CA 94536(510) 794-4642Rosemont Media

