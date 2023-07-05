Aspire Systems, a global IT services provider, achieves AWS Service Delivery designation for Amazon EC2 for Windows
CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Systems, a global IT services provider and an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Tier Services Partner, has announced that it has achieved the Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) for Windows Service Delivery designation for enabling clients to “plan, implement, and manage cloud migration and modernization of Windows-based solutions.”
Aspire Ec2
This designation is also a testament to the company’s ability to implement and migrate Microsoft Workloads for cloud-based agility, security, and cost efficiency.
"This recognition underscores our commitment to delivering enhanced cloud migration and modernization solutions. With our growing AWS expertise, our ability to empower clients to seamlessly plan, implement, and manage the migration of Windows-based solutions to AWS gets amplified. Our unique 3-step approach, backed by analytics-based assessments, can provide migration success, optimization, and bridging the efficiency gap," said Jothi Rengarajan, Head of Cloud practice, Aspire Systems.
Aspire has been developing unique migration solutions to help clients move their Microsoft Workloads to AWS. Backed by analytics-based assessments, the company follows a three-step approach to cloud-based migration and modernization. It involves:
• Planning for migration success: Concentrate on what empowers clients to seamlessly realize their goals.
• Fully managed structure: Focus on optimization and help reduce costs and efforts of running complex Microsoft applications.
• Bridging the efficiency gap: Leverage cloud-native technologies to develop solutions using Microsoft Windows on AWS services, which can boost productivity.
"Aspire Systems empowers clients to unlock the power of cloud-native technologies while tapping into the full potential of their Windows-based applications. Our focus is on delivering exceptional performance, security, and ROI for our clients as an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner. We will continue our mission of delivering exceptional cloud migration and modernization solutions for our clients' success in the digital era," said Dilip Chatulingath, Senior Director - Sales, Aspire Systems.
Aspire Systems comes with a proven track record that includes managing 10+ applications hosted on Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Services (Amazon EKS) and Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS), allowing for the successful completion of 40+ cloud migrations for global clients, and onboarding 90+ certified cloud architects.
The company has worked closely with several leading clients across industries in recent years to support their AWS migration journeys - from a digital fraud detection business and a wealth management tech brand to a top commencement services provider. The clients attest to measurable benefits, such as:
• Production downtime reduced by 40%
• Average response time improved by 60%
• Cost optimization of 20%
• Cloud deployment of new features in just 4 weeks
Backed by its new Amazon EC2 for Windows Service Delivery designation, Aspire Systems plans to continue building, expanding, and investing in its AWS expertise.
About Aspire Systems
Aspire Systems is a global technology services firm serving as a trusted technology partner for our clients. They work with some of the world's most innovative enterprises and independent software vendors. Aspire's core philosophy of "Attention. Always." communicates the belief in lavishing care and attention on all clients and employees. The company has over 4900+ employees globally and operates across North America, LATAM, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.
Visit: https://aspiresys.com , https://www.aspiresys.com/microsoft-workloads-on-aws/
