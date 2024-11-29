Aspire Systems Secures Navigo Testing Award 2024 for AI Innovation

This recognition from Navigo Awards 2024 validates our commitment to innovation and our dedication to delivering cutting-edge testing solutions.” — Janakiraman Jayachandran

BANGALORE, INDIA, November 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aspire Systems, a globally renowned technology services firm specializing in digital transformation, is thrilled to announce that it has been honored with the Navigo Testing Award 2024 for its exceptional use of Artificial Intelligence in Testing. The event was held on November 21 in Bengaluru, India.Navigo Testing Awards is a prestigious award that recognizes organizations that demonstrate groundbreaking innovation and excellence in software testing. The Navigo awards are held by Navigo Seminars, which is a platform that specializes in delivering conferences, webinars, awards, leagues, training, and events across various domains with a focus on Software Testing, Agile, DevOps, Project Management, Product Management, and Knowledge Management.Aspire Systems has consistently pushed the boundaries of AI-powered testing solutions, delivering significant value to its clients. The company’s innovative approach leverages advanced AI techniques to automate testing processes, improve test coverage, and accelerate time-to-market.This recognition from Navigo Awards 2024 validates our commitment to innovation and our dedication to delivering cutting-edge testing solutions. By leveraging AI in innovative methods, we empower our clients to achieve higher levels of software quality and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. And this award has further encouraged us to keep innovating and revolutionizing our testing offerings.” says Janakiraman Jayachandran, Global Head of Testing and Test Automation Services at Aspire Systems.We are honored to receive such a prestigious award in recognition of our efforts.” said Karthikeyan Vasu, Senior Director and Head of India Sales, who received the award as a representative of Aspire Systems.About Aspire SystemsAspire Systems is a global technology services firm and a trusted technology partner for its customers. The company provides an array of services, including enterprise integration, digital services, software engineering, testing, and infrastructure support for enterprises across industries. The company currently has more than 4,500 employees and 200+ customers worldwide. Aspire Systems is located across the globe, including the USA, Mexico, UK, India, Singapore, Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. For the twelfth time in a row, Aspire Systems has been selected as one of India’s ‘Best Companies to Work for’ by the Great Place to WorkInstitute, in partnership with The Economic Times.For more information, visit: Aspire’s software testing services.

