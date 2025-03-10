Dineshkumar TK, VP – Talent Management, Aspire Systems, Named HR Leader of the Year by ETHR World

Dineshkumar TK, Vice President – Talent Management, has been awarded HR Leader of the Year (Large-Scale Organizations) by ETHR World.

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aspire Systems is proud to announce that Dineshkumar TK, Vice President – Talent Management, has been awarded HR Leader of the Year (Large-Scale Organizations) by ETHR World. This prestigious recognition, awarded to leaders from organizations with over 1,000 employees, honors Dinesh’s outstanding contributions to the talent community.Winning Gold in this category, Dinesh has played a pivotal role in shaping people strategies and fostering a culture of excellence throughout his 22-year career. His visionary leadership has been instrumental in Aspire’s continued success as a people-first organization, with the company securing a place among India’s Best Workplaces for 12 consecutive years, alongside numerous other industry accolades for workplace excellence.Expressing his gratitude, Dineshkumar TK said, “I am excited and happy to be named India’s HR Leader of the Year in the large-scale organizations category. The HR function plays a key role in shaping an organization’s culture, driving employee well-being, and creating an environment where individuals can thrive. This award reflects the hard work of our HR team across the globe and the incredible support from everyone at Aspire. Success is always a team effort, and I look forward to continuing our journey of growth and excellence together.”This recognition underscores Aspire Systems’ commitment to building a progressive, inclusive, and high-performing workplace, driven by innovative people practices and a strong emphasis on employee well-being and development.About Aspire Systems:Aspire Systems is a global technology services firm and a trusted technology partner for its customers. The company provides an array of services, including enterprise integration, digital services, software engineering, testing, and infrastructure support for enterprises across industries. The company currently has more than 4,700 employees and 275+ customers worldwide. Aspire Systems is located across the globe, including the USA, Mexico, UK, India, Ireland, Singapore, Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and Europe.

