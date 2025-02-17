Aspire Systems Acquires Bluewave Technology Group, Strengthening Salesforce Practice & Expanding in Europe

With their highly skilled and specialized team, Bluewave further strengthens our capabilities, particularly in the Salesforce practice and enhances our presence in Ireland and the UK.” — Gowri Shankar Subramanian, Chairman and CEO of Aspire Systems

DUBLIN, IRELAND, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aspire Systems, a leading global technology services company, today announced the acquisition of Bluewave Technology Group, an Ireland and UK-based Salesforce Summit (Platinum) Partner. This strategic acquisition significantly enhances Aspire’s Salesforce practice while expanding its delivery capabilities across Europe. The integration of Bluewave’s team will bolster Aspire’s existing centers in London, Dublin, Cardiff, and Gdansk, further strengthening its footprint in the region.This acquisition also supplements and enhances Aspire’s ability to deliver significant scale, particularly within the financial services, public sector and non-profit domains in the UK and Ireland.Founded in 2000, Bluewave Technology Group has built a strong reputation for excellence in Salesforce implementation and consulting services over the past two decades. The company leverages Salesforce-powered technology to help organizations across both public and private sectors achieve successful digital transformations.With a team of 70 highly skilled professionals, Bluewave will lead Aspire’s Salesforce practice globally enhancing service delivery and client engagement. This marks Aspire Systems’ fourth acquisition in Europe and its second in the past 12 months.Leadership Perspectives on the AcquisitionGowri Shankar Subramanian, Chairman and CEO of Aspire Systems, stated:“We are thrilled to welcome Bluewave to the Aspire family. With their highly skilled and specialized team, Bluewave further strengthens our capabilities, particularly in the Salesforce practice and enhances our presence in Ireland and the UK. By integrating Bluewave’s deep Salesforce expertise with Aspire’s vertical capabilities, we aim to provide verticalized Salesforce solutions in our focus domains of Financial Services, Insurance and Retail. This partnership, built on a shared vision, strategic alignment, and strong cultural fit, will ensure seamless integration, delivering significant value to both our clients and team members."Harry Dunne, CEO of Bluewave Technology Group, commented:“This is a fantastic milestone for Bluewave, and we’re thrilled about the opportunities ahead. Aspire Systems has an incredible reach globally and we are excited about broadening our reach to these markets in the coming months and years. To our amazing employees and customers - the opportunities are endless, and we cannot wait to explore the next chapter together.”Together, Aspire Systems and Bluewave will drive innovation and excellence in Salesforce and digital transformation services across Europe and Aspire’s key markets worldwide.Advisors on the TransactionDeloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP and Moore Kingston Smith LLP served as financial and tax advisors to Aspire Systems, with Holmes acting as legal counsel.For Bluewave Technology Group, Tequity Advisors acted as the lead advisor, while Gallenalliance provided legal counsel.About Aspire SystemsAspire Systems is a global technology services company with a proven track record of enabling businesses worldwide with future-ready software solutions. The company helps clients achieve business agility through its expertise in cloud computing, product engineering, digital transformation, and enterprise solutions.About Bluewave Technology GroupBluewave Technology Group is an award-winning Salesforce Summit Consulting Partner, specializing in consulting, development, training, implementation, and integration services across Ireland and the UK.

