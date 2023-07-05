Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia accredited in Turkmenistan

05/07/2023

On June 4, 2023, the Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan D.Gulmanova received her credentials from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tunisia to Turkmenistan Tarek Ben Salem.

On behalf of the Head of Turkmenistan, the head of the national parliament congratulated the diplomat on his appointment to a responsible post, wishing him success in his noble mission to strengthen friendship and cooperation between the two states.

On behalf of the leadership of the Tunisian Republic, the plenipotentiary representative of the friendly country conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and all the Turkmen people.

During the meeting, the ambassador was informed about the main directions of the state policy of independent neutral Turkmenistan, one of the most important vectors of which is the development of broad international cooperation in the interests of world peace, security and prosperity.

The diplomat got acquainted with the large-scale social and economic transformations being implemented in the country under the leadership of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, as well as with the structure and activities of the Mejlis.

Emphasizing the interest of Tunisia in intensifying cooperation with Turkmenistan, the ambassador reaffirmed his readiness to contribute in every possible way to the development of fruitful contacts in various directions. At the same time, the significant role of inter-parliamentary relations was noted.

At the end of the meeting, confidence was expressed in the further strengthening of the traditional interstate dialogue based on the principles of mutual respect and constructiveness, fully meeting mutual interests.