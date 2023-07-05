The President of Turkmenistan took part in the Council of Heads of State of the SCO Member States

05/07/2023

On July 4, 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov took part in the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), held via videoconference.

The head of the Turkmen state was invited to the meeting in the status of an honored guest, which is a clear confirmation of the steadily growing authority of Turkmenistan on the world stage, as well as its proactive position on topical issues of effective partnership, both in bilateral and multilateral formats.

At the meeting of the leaders of the participating countries, the results of the Organization's activities over the past year were summed up, the priorities and main directions of its work were determined, issues of interaction with other states and international structures, as well as the most pressing problems of the regional and global agenda were discussed.

This year, the chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is carried out by the Republic of India. The topic of the Summit is "Towards the SECURE SCO".

The heads of the SCO member states attended the meeting. The Presidents of Iran, Belarus and Mongolia have been invited as heads of observer states to the Organization, and the President of Turkmenistan as a guest of honor. The meeting was also attended by the heads of two permanent bodies of the SCO, as well as a number of international and regional structures.

Having warmly welcomed the participants, the head of the Government of India gave the floor to the participants of the Summit.

Addressing the leaders of the participating states, as well as heads and members of delegations, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inviting him to this important meeting as an honored guest.

Taking the opportunity, the Head of Turkmenistan cordially congratulated President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the assumption of the chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization by the Republic of Kazakhstan, wishing great success in all endeavors during this mission of a friendly country to the SCO.

Also, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, congratulating President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi on the acceptance of the Islamic Republic of Iran as a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and President Alexander Lukashenko on the adoption of the Decision on obtaining the status of a full member state of the SCO by the Republic of Belarus, wished them great success and achievements in the framework of cooperation in the format.

As noted, participation in this forum is considered as a sign of high respect for Turkmenistan, its constructive foreign policy, evidence of mutual understanding of the prospects for mutually beneficial, multifaceted partnership and readiness for their implementation.

For our country, relations with the Organization are an important part of the strategy of international cooperation. SCO members, observer countries are long-standing traditional partners of Turkmenistan, its neighbors and friends. In this context, it was emphasized that the development of dialogue with the SCO is considered in organic connection, both with the progressive course of bilateral cooperation, and with the general direction of one's participation in world and regional processes.

As noted, Turkmenistan treats the SCO initiatives in the economic, investment, transport, energy and other spheres with great respect and interest, sees good opportunities for its participation in their implementation on a mutually beneficial and long-term basis.

It was emphasized that one can speak about the success of our economic cooperation only in conditions of ensuring lasting peace, stability and security. Speaking about the readiness of Turkmenistan to actively cooperate with the SCO in the implementation of this most important dual task, the Head of State suggested paying attention to a number of specific areas of work.

Among the first was the establishment of political and diplomatic cooperation in the field of cyber and biosecurity.

The second significant vector of joint activities, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov identified the formation of a mechanism for logistics activities aimed at creating new and improving the efficiency of existing intercontinental and regional transport and transit corridors.

The third, no less important area was the creation of conditions for systematic and long-term cooperation in the energy sector through the planning of joint projects to diversify energy supplies. In this regard, it was emphasized that we are talking about meeting the needs of the SCO states, and about the prospects for entering foreign markets.

Fourth, the head of Turkmenistan continued, the establishment of a platform for effective partnership in the field of high technologies.

The fifth vector was the coordination of joint work in the field of climate change, environmental protection and ecology. In this context, the President of Turkmenistan invited all interested parties to consider the possibility of participating in the implementation of Turkmenistan's initiative to establish a Regional center for technologies related to climate change.

As a first step towards achieving the stated initiatives, the Head of State noted the expediency of holding consultations at the level of experts in each of the above areas, which would make it possible to better assess the existing opportunities and needs, and develop modalities for further joint work on this basis.

At the same time, it was stated that such a format could be used in the future on other topical aspects of the dialogue between Turkmenistan and the SCO, giving it a systemic character, including in such areas as culture and humanitarian cooperation, science, education, health care.

In continuation, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed that our country considers relations with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in a strategic manner. This approach is justified historically, by age-old spiritual and cultural ties that strengthen relations between our peoples and states.

At the end of his speech, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov reaffirmed Turkmenistan's firm commitment to the course of full cooperation with the SCO, praising the achieved level of mutual understanding, respect, trust and openness.

Thanking President Serdar Berdimuhamedov for a meaningful speech, the Prime Minister of India expressed his conviction that the deepening of a productive partnership with Turkmenistan within the framework of the SCO in a wide range is designed to promote the expansion of regional cooperation.

During the exchange of views on key regional and international issues, the meeting participants expressed a unanimous opinion on the importance of deepening joint cooperation between the countries of the Organization based on respect for sovereignty, national values and interests of each other.

As a result of the Summit, the New Delhi Declaration and a number of other documents were adopted.