Turkmen-British political consultations were held in Ashgabat

05/07/2023

On July 5, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held talks with the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the UK Leo Docherty, who arrived in Ashgabat on a working visit.

During the meeting, the parties discussed topical issues on the bilateral agenda, covering a wide range of political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian areas.

R.Meredov emphasized the effective development of the Turkmen-British cooperation. In this context, he noted that the participation of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III in May this year was an important event in strengthening interstate ties.

Readiness of the sides was expressed for further partnership on such promising aspects as the development of trade and economic cooperation, energy, climate change, agriculture and water management.

The Turkmen side noted the important role of parliamentary diplomacy and, in this regard, it was proposed to intensify inter-parliamentary relations.

The diplomats also confirmed the positive cooperation in the field of culture, archeology, education, in the field of learning English in Turkmenistan.

As a result of the meeting, the ceremony of signing the Protocol of Intentions between the foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and Great Britain took place.