Oktopost Recognized for Its High Quality Standards By Adobe’s App Assurance Program
Oktopost accredited by Adobe App Assurance, fortifying their six-year partnership and enhancing B2B social media campaigns.
Oktopost users can build strong customer relationships and create impactful B2B social campaigns leveraging Oktopost data in Adobe Marketo Engage.”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Oktopost, the leading B2B social media management platform, has been accredited by the Adobe App Assurance Program. Through the App Assurance Program, Adobe distinguishes high quality applications and rewards partners who invest in them by ensuring integration standards and development best practices are followed and that customers have an optimal experience.
— Stephen Moulton, Adobe Technology Partner Program, Adobe
The new approval follows over six years of close collaboration between Oktopost and Adobe, mainly around Oktopost’s integration with Adobe Marketo Engage. The two companies have been working together to deliver innovative and effective solutions to streamline customer engagement.
“Adobe Customers benefit from partner integrations with innovators like Oktopost,” said Stephen Moulton, Senior Manager of Adobe Technology Partner Program at Adobe. “Oktopost users can build strong customer relationships and create impactful B2B social campaigns by accessing and leveraging Oktopost data inside Adobe Marketo Engage.”
“Since our founding in 2013, Oktopost has been at the forefront of demonstrating the true ROI of social media to B2B organizations, attributing lead generation and tying revenue to social engagement,” added Colin Day, Managing Director EMEA & VP Business Development, Oktopost. "Oktopost is furthering its commitment to providing customers with access to the best-in-class solutions and technologies needed to enhance the customer experience.”
About Oktopost
Oktopost is a B2B social engagement suite, including social media management, employee advocacy, social listening, social advertising, and comprehensive reporting. Built specifically for B2B organizations, Oktopost arms companies such as ACI Worldwide, Snowflake, and Fujitsu with the tools to fully manage and optimize social media in a scalable and measurable way. For more information visit: www.oktopost.com
Eitan Eichhorn
