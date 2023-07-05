495 PRODUCTIONS ANNOUNCES “BEST IN CHOW” ON A&E PREMIERING SATURDAY JULY, 8 AT 11AM ET/PT
The reality food competition is the ultimate food fight with host Matt Richards traveling to the biggest state fairs and street scenes across the country
Join us as we travel the country pitting wildest dishes against each other in an all-out food fight to see who really is the #BestinChow premiering with back-to-back episodes on Saturday July, 8 at 11am ET/PT on A&E
The reality food competition is the ultimate food fight with host comedian Matt Richards traveling to the biggest state fairs and street scenes across the country to try the most unique dishes
Premiering Saturday, July 8 at 11am ET/PT, from 495 Productions (producers of Jersey Shore) comes a new series “Best in Chow” which follows host comedian Matt Richards as he travels to the biggest state fairs and street scenes across the country to find America’s wildest foods and most creative cooks to judge the best of the best. The 21-episode series is executive produced by 495 Productions SallyAnn Salsano, Dave Hamilton and Ebony McClain along with Teri Kennedy and Brad Holcman serving as executive producers for A&E Network. “Best in Chow” is the ultimate and most outrageous cross-country food fight.
Richards, who is known for his wit and humor from shows like “That Damn Michael Che” and “Flatbush Misdemeanors,” will travel across the country to places including the Wisconsin State Fair, State Fair of Texas, San Francisco’s Mission District, Little Tokyo in Los Angeles and more. In each location, he’ll taste six dishes over three rounds of competition, looking for over-the-top inventiveness, eye-popping visuals and that special quality that makes his taste buds tingle. He’ll then choose the best of the best and declare that dish “Best in Chow.”
In each half-hour episode, your eyes will pop out of your head and your deepest cravings will kick in as Richards tastes the wildest dishes across the country like Sushi Pizza, the Deep Fried Country Cookout, the Peanut Butter Avalanche and the Crack n’ Cheese Stuffed Turkey Leg. Get ready for your belly to grumble!
“It’s like going to the fair while sitting on your sofa and salivating over the newest and gooiest food creations from all over the country! It’s fun to see who takes the crown every week and then decide where you and the fam go next.” Said SallyAnn Salsano Founder & CEO 495 Productions.
Trailer Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ELHpUV8j04s
Full Episode Schedule:
JULY 8, 2023
The Wisconsin State Fair
SAVORY: Dill Pickle Taco vs. Milltown Brats
SWEET: Apple Pit Nachos vs. Cookie dough Sundae
WILDCARD: Hawaiian Tots vs. Shepherd’s Pie Grilled Cheese
Houston
CHICKEN BATTLE: Hot Chicken Fryder vs. Seafood Lovers Stuffed Wing
GRIDDLE GAMES: Spaghetti Grilled Cheese vs. Smoked Brisket Monte Cristo
WILDCARD: Sushi Pizza vs. The Lumpia Burger
JULY 15, 2023
Portland
SAVORY: Nacho ‘Roni vs. Deep Fried Sushi Burrito
SWEET: Reese’s Puffle Waffle vs. Deep Fried Ice Cream with Churros
WILDCARD: PB&J Fries vs. Sushi Donut
State Fair of Texas
SAVORY: Deep Fried Country Cookout vs. Deep Fried Lasagna
SWEET: The Ultimate Brookie Monster vs. The Doh-Muff
WILDCARD: Deep Fried Charcuterie Board vs. The Stuffed Chamoy Pickle
JULY 22, 2023
San Francisco Mission District
SAVORY: Whole Barnyard Burrito vs. Fritterburger
SWEET: Monster Toast vs. Milkbomb Sandwich
WILDCARD: Volcano Noodles vs. Deep Fried Musubi
New Mexico State Fair
SAVORY: Green Chile Chicken and Waffle Burger vs. Deep Fried Green Chile Philly Cheesesteak
SWEET: Peanut Butter Avalanche vs. Navajo Dessert FryBread
WILDCARD: Wonderstick Ice Cream vs. Chile Cheese Bacon Wrapped Corndog
JULY 29, 2023
626 Night Market (Los Angeles)
SAVORY: Wagyu Ramen Burger vs. Chick’n Skin Nachos
SWEET: Korean Street Waffle vs. Beach Cup
WILDCARD: Gizmo Korean Corn Dog vs. Pelagic Paradise Roll
Ohio State Fair
SAVORY: The Hearty Hash Bomb vs. Double Decker Loaded Loin Sandwich
SWEET: Deep Fried Monster Twinkie vs. Deep Fried Bucket
WILDCARD: Crack n’ Cheese Stuffed Turkey Leg vs. The Roast Beef Sundae
AUGUST 5, 2023
Nebraska State Fair
Little Italy (San Diego)
AUGUST 12, 2023
Grand Central Market (Los Angeles)
New Orleans
AUGUST 19, 2023
Washington State Fair
Deep Ellum, Dallas
AUGUST 26, 2023
Pike Place, Seattle
California State Fair & Food Festival
SEPTEMBER 9, 2023
Smorgasburg, Los Angeles
Buffalo
SEPTEMBER 16, 2023
Little Tokyo, Los Angeles
State Fair of Texas
SEPTEMBER 23, 2023
Denver
