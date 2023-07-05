495 PRODUCTIONS ANNOUNCES “BEST IN CHOW” ON A&E PREMIERING SATURDAY JULY, 8 AT 11AM ET/PT

Best in Chow on A&E

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 495 PRODUCTIONS ANNOUNCES “BEST IN CHOW” ON A&E

Join us as we travel the country pitting wildest dishes against each other in an all-out food fight to see who really is the #BestinChow premiering with back-to-back episodes on Saturday July, 8 at 11am ET/PT on A&E

The reality food competition is the ultimate food fight with host comedian Matt Richards traveling to the biggest state fairs and street scenes across the country to try the most unique dishes

Premiering Saturday, July 8 at 11am ET/PT, from 495 Productions (producers of Jersey Shore) comes a new series “Best in Chow” which follows host comedian Matt Richards as he travels to the biggest state fairs and street scenes across the country to find America’s wildest foods and most creative cooks to judge the best of the best. The 21-episode series is executive produced by 495 Productions SallyAnn Salsano, Dave Hamilton and Ebony McClain along with Teri Kennedy and Brad Holcman serving as executive producers for A&E Network. “Best in Chow” is the ultimate and most outrageous cross-country food fight.

Richards, who is known for his wit and humor from shows like “That Damn Michael Che” and “Flatbush Misdemeanors,” will travel across the country to places including the Wisconsin State Fair, State Fair of Texas, San Francisco’s Mission District, Little Tokyo in Los Angeles and more. In each location, he’ll taste six dishes over three rounds of competition, looking for over-the-top inventiveness, eye-popping visuals and that special quality that makes his taste buds tingle. He’ll then choose the best of the best and declare that dish “Best in Chow.”

In each half-hour episode, your eyes will pop out of your head and your deepest cravings will kick in as Richards tastes the wildest dishes across the country like Sushi Pizza, the Deep Fried Country Cookout, the Peanut Butter Avalanche and the Crack n’ Cheese Stuffed Turkey Leg. Get ready for your belly to grumble!

“It’s like going to the fair while sitting on your sofa and salivating over the newest and gooiest food creations from all over the country! It’s fun to see who takes the crown every week and then decide where you and the fam go next.” Said SallyAnn Salsano Founder & CEO 495 Productions.

Trailer Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ELHpUV8j04s

Full Episode Schedule:

JULY 8, 2023

The Wisconsin State Fair

SAVORY: Dill Pickle Taco vs. Milltown Brats

SWEET: Apple Pit Nachos vs. Cookie dough Sundae

WILDCARD: Hawaiian Tots vs. Shepherd’s Pie Grilled Cheese

Houston

CHICKEN BATTLE: Hot Chicken Fryder vs. Seafood Lovers Stuffed Wing

GRIDDLE GAMES: Spaghetti Grilled Cheese vs. Smoked Brisket Monte Cristo

WILDCARD: Sushi Pizza vs. The Lumpia Burger

JULY 15, 2023

Portland

SAVORY: Nacho ‘Roni vs. Deep Fried Sushi Burrito

SWEET: Reese’s Puffle Waffle vs. Deep Fried Ice Cream with Churros

WILDCARD: PB&J Fries vs. Sushi Donut



State Fair of Texas

SAVORY: Deep Fried Country Cookout vs. Deep Fried Lasagna

SWEET: The Ultimate Brookie Monster vs. The Doh-Muff

WILDCARD: Deep Fried Charcuterie Board vs. The Stuffed Chamoy Pickle

JULY 22, 2023

San Francisco Mission District

SAVORY: Whole Barnyard Burrito vs. Fritterburger

SWEET: Monster Toast vs. Milkbomb Sandwich

WILDCARD: Volcano Noodles vs. Deep Fried Musubi

New Mexico State Fair

SAVORY: Green Chile Chicken and Waffle Burger vs. Deep Fried Green Chile Philly Cheesesteak

SWEET: Peanut Butter Avalanche vs. Navajo Dessert FryBread

WILDCARD: Wonderstick Ice Cream vs. Chile Cheese Bacon Wrapped Corndog

JULY 29, 2023

626 Night Market (Los Angeles)

SAVORY: Wagyu Ramen Burger vs. Chick’n Skin Nachos

SWEET: Korean Street Waffle vs. Beach Cup

WILDCARD: Gizmo Korean Corn Dog vs. Pelagic Paradise Roll

Ohio State Fair

SAVORY: The Hearty Hash Bomb vs. Double Decker Loaded Loin Sandwich

SWEET: Deep Fried Monster Twinkie vs. Deep Fried Bucket

WILDCARD: Crack n’ Cheese Stuffed Turkey Leg vs. The Roast Beef Sundae

AUGUST 5, 2023

Nebraska State Fair

Little Italy (San Diego)

AUGUST 12, 2023

Grand Central Market (Los Angeles)

New Orleans

AUGUST 19, 2023

Washington State Fair

Deep Ellum, Dallas

AUGUST 26, 2023

Pike Place, Seattle

California State Fair & Food Festival

SEPTEMBER 9, 2023

Smorgasburg, Los Angeles

Buffalo

SEPTEMBER 16, 2023

Little Tokyo, Los Angeles

State Fair of Texas

SEPTEMBER 23, 2023

Denver

