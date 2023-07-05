USAF Maj Gen (Ret) Craig "Pulse" Wills Joins HTX Labs
HTX Labs announces USAF (Ret) Major General Craig "Pulse" Wills has joined to provide strategic direction and BD support and will be joining the Advisory Board.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HTX Labs Brings USAF (Ret) Major General Craig Wills Onto The Team.
HTX Labs is proud to announce that USAF (Ret) Major General Craig "Pulse" Wills has agreed to join the HTX team to provide strategic direction and business development support, and will also be joining the Advisory Board.
Craig Wills is a retired Air Force Major General with extensive experience leading large and diverse organizations to successful outcomes. He has a wealth of experience in Europe, the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and the Air Force’s training enterprise. Most recently he commanded the 19th Air Force, responsible for over 32,000 Airmen and 1,600 aircraft conducting primary and follow-on training for most Air Force aviators and executing nearly half of the USAF’s annual flying hours. He oversaw the Pilot Training Next (PTN) program and was the architect of the service’s Pilot Training Transformation (PTT) effort, the most significant modernization of Air Force flight training in decades. During his tenure, AETC fielded key initiatives in synthetic and extended reality training and adult learning models, introduced human performance programs in undergraduate aviation training for the first time, and began building a digital backbone to underpin the service’s aviation training efforts. Craig has deep experience in training, strategy, operations, strategic communications, change management, and innovation. He provides innovative and practical solutions to organizations dedicated to strengthening the defense and prosperity of the United States, our partners, and our allies.
"I’m excited to join the phenomenal team at HTX Labs and support the work our partners at AETC and in the DoD are doing to transform our military training for the future fight,” said Craig. “HTX Labs was one of the early pioneers of our pilot training next effort and they’re dedicated to meeting the needs of our warfighters. Our young military members are the treasure of this nation. We owe them the very best training and tools available to make them lethal, proficient, and prepared to defend this nation and our way of life.”
“We are thrilled to welcome Craig to our team to help shape our business activities and strategic pursuits to improve our support to the warfighter and expand our ability to provide our EMPACT immersive training capabilities more broadly throughout the USAF and DoD”, stated Scott Schneider, CEO and Head of Growth at HTX Labs. “Craig's unwavering dedication to serving our country throughout his life is deeply appreciated, and we're honored to provide him with an opportunity to continue his support of our warfighters in his role with Team HTX."
HTX Labs is an immersive learning software company on a mission to accelerate the future of learning, developing XR training software solutions and delivering content creation services to maximize operational efficiency, improve safety, and scale training transformation across the defense industry and commercial enterprises.
HTX developed EMPACT®, a comprehensive XR Training Platform, empowering warfighters to create, distribute, and measure immersive training content and programs anytime, anywhere, on any device, with anyone, at scale.
