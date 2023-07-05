Monetary and financial statistics – May 2023

MACAU, July 5 - According to statistics released today by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply continued to fall in May. Meanwhile, both resident deposits and loans decreased from a month earlier.

Money supply

Currency in circulation dropped 1.5% whereas demand deposits rose 1.0%. M1 thus rebounded 0.3% from one month earlier. On the other hand, quasi-monetary liabilities fell 1.5%. The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, dropped 1.3% to MOP713.6 billion. On an annual basis, M1 and M2 rose 2.1% and 5.8% respectively. The shares of pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 35.1%, 44.7%, 8.4% and 9.7% respectively.

Deposits

Resident deposits decreased 1.3% from the preceding month to MOP692.9 billion while non-resident deposits dropped 4.7% to MOP277.7 billion. On the other hand, public sector deposits with the banking sector increased 0.3% to MOP220.3 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector fell 1.8% from a month earlier to MOP1,190.9 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 21.0%, 45.0%, 9.2% and 22.6% respectively.

Loans

Domestic loans to the private sector decreased by 1.2% from a month ago to MOP557.6 billion whereas external loans edged up 0.1% to MOP650.2 billion. As a result, total loans to the private sector went down by 0.5% from a month earlier to MOP1,207.8 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 18.4%, 43.9%, 14.0% and 21.3% respectively.

Operating ratios

At end-May, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector decreased from 61.2% at end-April to 61.1%. On the other hand, the ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors increased from 100.0% to 101.4%. The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 63.7% and 61.9% respectively. Concurrently, the non-performing loan ratio stabilised at 1.9%.

Detailed Monetary and Financial Statistics are available in the latest issue of Monthly Bulletin of Monetary Statistics.

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/research-and-publications?type=financial_statistics_monthly