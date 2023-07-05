SPTO Engages technical experts from Volunteer Service Abroad

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) is pleased to continue its partnership with New Zealand-based Volunteer Service Abroad (VSA), through the inclusion of two volunteers that joined the SPTO team this week. Mary Bollen, International Donor Development Specialist, and Leora Hirsh, Grant Proposal Writing Mentor bring with them a wealth of experience in their respective fields. They will be sharing their expertise and knowledge with SPTO and its member countries to help achieve tourism that reflects the region’s unique culture and landscape.

Mary brings extensive experience in policy, research, evaluation, and stakeholder engagement, with a background in Law and Human Geography. Leora, a seasoned Senior Manager, excels in leadership and relationship management, with a track record of successfully implementing engagement initiatives across diverse demographics and cultures.

SPTO CEO Christopher Cocker emphasized that the combined knowledge and skills of the volunteers would greatly strengthen SPTO’s capabilities in the areas of International Donor Development and Grant Proposal Writing. He highlighted that this collaboration with VSA aligned perfectly with SPTO’s Strategic Plan 2020-2024 through its innovative partnerships, focusing on SPTO’s three key areas of focus: marketing, research & statistics, and sustainable tourism.

“By combining resources, SPTO and VSA are poised to create even greater value. We are excited about the continued collaboration with VSA and eagerly anticipated the growth and enhancement of this partnership. The SPTO-VSA partnership embodies the shared vision of promoting sustainable tourism practices and fostering cultural preservation in the Pacific. On behalf of SPTO, I would like to thank the government and people of NZ for funding VSA so that we at SPTO could benefit from the collaboration,” Mr Cocker mentioned.

VSA, New Zealand’s largest and most experienced volunteering agency in international development, plays a pivotal role in empowering communities across the Pacific and beyond. Their dedicated Kiwi volunteers share their skills to support individuals in building a better future for themselves and their children. Working closely with regional and central government agencies, local and national NGOs, educational and health institutions, as well as individual schools, colleges, and health clinics, VSA is committed to addressing the development needs of partner organizations.