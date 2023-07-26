Malts Market Size, Share, Analysis, Forecast And Trends For 2023-2032

Malts Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Malts Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the malts market size is predicted to reach $14.26 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.9%.

The growth in the malts market is due to increasing consumption of beer. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest malts market share. Major players in the malts market include Crisp Malting Group Ltd., Muntons Malt Plc, Malteurop Group, Cargill Inc., GrainCorp Malt.

Malts Market Segments

• By Type: Liquid Extract, Dry Extract, Malt Flour

• By Source: Barley, Wheat, Rye

• By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

• By Application: Beer Industry, Whisky Distilleries, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical

• By Geography: The global malts market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Malt refers to cereal grain that is kiln-dried after having been germinated by soaking in water and then dried in a hot oven. It is used in the brewing and distilling processes. The process of turning cereal grains, such as barley, into malt for use in food, beverages, or distillation is known as malting.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Malts Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Malt Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

