Ragnarok Origin Releases Exciting New Gameplay and Content in Latest Update
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ragnarok Origin, a popular massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) developed by Gravity, a renowned South Korean video game developer, is excited to announce the upcoming release of a highly anticipated update that introduces brand new gameplay and exhilarating content for Malaysian gamers.
The update focuses on five areas:
1) Brand New Gameplay
The latest update will include an entirely new gameplay experience which will keep things fresh and exciting for the current player base in Malaysia.
2) Introducing New Level 90 Content
Ragnarok Origin players can now advance to Level 90. This will enable them to unlock a range of exciting features and challenges that will push their skills to the limit. Features of the Level 90 expansion include:
· New equipment providing enhanced abilities and strategic advantages.
· A captivating new storyline specifically tailored for Level 90 characters.
· The addition of the Helheim dungeon filled with formidable enemies and valuable rewards.
· 4-star Extreme Challenges: Enabling players to test their skills and endurance
· Endless Tower: Additional 50 floors unlocked for players to challenge
3) Nightmare Temple
Players will now be able to enjoy the introduction of the new Nightmare Temple which features five formidable bosses and the ability to earn Level 90 Divine Realm equipment.
4) GvG (Guild vs. Guild) Castle Seige
The highly anticipated GvG Castle Siege mode from the original game is now available. GvG Castle Siege allows all guilds to compete for control of five castles. The guild that successfully defends the Crystal from attacks by members of other guilds for 10 minutes, or the guild that possesses the Crystal when the 60-minute battle concludes, will claim ownership of the Castle for one week. Proper preparation prior to engaging in GvG is crucial. Guilds that possess a Castle can enjoy special benefits, including access to an exclusive dungeon.
5) Poring Chest Gameplay
During the 100-day celebration, Ragnarok Origin players will be thrilled to learn that the highly anticipated Poring Poring Go! Go! Go! The event is making a comeback. Through this event, players will have the opportunity to unlock a wide range of in-game rewards, including valuable equipment and coveted costumes such as Cloud Roaming, Salute to Detective, Rainbow Goggles, Formidable Firework, dan Mascot Moo-Moo.
Overall, Ragnarok Origin's latest update delivers thrilling new gameplay and content. With fresh experiences, Level 90 advancements, the formidable Nightmare Temple, the anticipated GvG Castle Siege mode, and the exciting Poring Chest event, players are in for an exhilarating adventure. Enhanced abilities, captivating storylines, challenging dungeons, epic guild battles, and valuable rewards await in this evolving world of Ragnarok Origin.
For detailed game guides and exclusive updates, eager players are encouraged to stay tuned to the official Ragnarok Origin website. Stay connected and join the vibrant discussions by following us on Facebook and joining our Discord community.
Download Ragnarok Origin now and embark on an unforgettable journey, where camaraderie and thrilling adventures await!
Facebook SEA：https://bit.ly/3NE1Ep3
Discord: https://bit.ly/3pBX2HJ
Apple Store Google Play: https://bit.ly/3rekVWf
###
About Gravity Game Hub
Established in 2021, Gravity Game Hub (GGH) Pte Ltd is a game publisher and developer focusing on online and mobile games. Gravity Game Hub is committed to delivering an interactive gaming experience and creating a dynamic community for all players in South East Asia.
Anita Selvamalar
The update focuses on five areas:
1) Brand New Gameplay
The latest update will include an entirely new gameplay experience which will keep things fresh and exciting for the current player base in Malaysia.
2) Introducing New Level 90 Content
Ragnarok Origin players can now advance to Level 90. This will enable them to unlock a range of exciting features and challenges that will push their skills to the limit. Features of the Level 90 expansion include:
· New equipment providing enhanced abilities and strategic advantages.
· A captivating new storyline specifically tailored for Level 90 characters.
· The addition of the Helheim dungeon filled with formidable enemies and valuable rewards.
· 4-star Extreme Challenges: Enabling players to test their skills and endurance
· Endless Tower: Additional 50 floors unlocked for players to challenge
3) Nightmare Temple
Players will now be able to enjoy the introduction of the new Nightmare Temple which features five formidable bosses and the ability to earn Level 90 Divine Realm equipment.
4) GvG (Guild vs. Guild) Castle Seige
The highly anticipated GvG Castle Siege mode from the original game is now available. GvG Castle Siege allows all guilds to compete for control of five castles. The guild that successfully defends the Crystal from attacks by members of other guilds for 10 minutes, or the guild that possesses the Crystal when the 60-minute battle concludes, will claim ownership of the Castle for one week. Proper preparation prior to engaging in GvG is crucial. Guilds that possess a Castle can enjoy special benefits, including access to an exclusive dungeon.
5) Poring Chest Gameplay
During the 100-day celebration, Ragnarok Origin players will be thrilled to learn that the highly anticipated Poring Poring Go! Go! Go! The event is making a comeback. Through this event, players will have the opportunity to unlock a wide range of in-game rewards, including valuable equipment and coveted costumes such as Cloud Roaming, Salute to Detective, Rainbow Goggles, Formidable Firework, dan Mascot Moo-Moo.
Overall, Ragnarok Origin's latest update delivers thrilling new gameplay and content. With fresh experiences, Level 90 advancements, the formidable Nightmare Temple, the anticipated GvG Castle Siege mode, and the exciting Poring Chest event, players are in for an exhilarating adventure. Enhanced abilities, captivating storylines, challenging dungeons, epic guild battles, and valuable rewards await in this evolving world of Ragnarok Origin.
For detailed game guides and exclusive updates, eager players are encouraged to stay tuned to the official Ragnarok Origin website. Stay connected and join the vibrant discussions by following us on Facebook and joining our Discord community.
Download Ragnarok Origin now and embark on an unforgettable journey, where camaraderie and thrilling adventures await!
Facebook SEA：https://bit.ly/3NE1Ep3
Discord: https://bit.ly/3pBX2HJ
Apple Store Google Play: https://bit.ly/3rekVWf
###
About Gravity Game Hub
Established in 2021, Gravity Game Hub (GGH) Pte Ltd is a game publisher and developer focusing on online and mobile games. Gravity Game Hub is committed to delivering an interactive gaming experience and creating a dynamic community for all players in South East Asia.
Anita Selvamalar
TQPR Malaysia
email us here