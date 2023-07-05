SearchUnify Launches SearchUnifyGPT™, an Industry-first Federated, Generative AI Application for Enterprise Support
SearchUnifyGPT™ is an application to help enterprise teams unlock the full potential of Generative AI in a secure, contextual, and intent-driven manner.
SearchUnifyGPT™ holds the potential to empower your customer support teams with the superhuman capabilities and is designed to understand, engage, and resolve queries with unmatched intelligence”MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, UNITES STATES OF AMERICA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SearchUnify, a unified cognitive platform by Grazitti Interactive, announced the launch of SearchUnifyGPT™, an application to help enterprise teams unlock the full potential of Generative AI in a secure, contextual, and intent-driven manner.
— Vishal Sharma, CTO, SearchUnify.
An ‘oracle’ of sorts for your end-to-end customer support ecosystem, SearchUnifyGPT™ leverages the power of our proprietary SearchUnifyFRAG™(Federated Retrieval Augmented Generation) framework to bring direct, contextual and personalized answers to users, right within their workflows, from across fragmented data silos. By deconstructing the user query, and leveraging semantic distillation of entities from text, SearchUnifyGPT™ infers query intent beyond keywords to generate coherent resolutions.
“Today, we stand on the cusp of another major AI transformation. The advancements in Large Language Models (LLMs) have the potential to disrupt the enterprise support spectrum for the better. SearchUnify’s state-of-the-art GPT application will help companies scale their customer support efforts cost effectively, which is crucial in today’s economic climate. It holds the potential to empower your customer support teams with the superhuman capabilities and is designed to understand, engage, and resolve customer queries with unmatched intelligence”, said Vishal Sharma, CTO, SearchUnify.
Some of the domain-specific use cases of SearchUnifyGPT™ include:
- Direct answer generation on online communities and help portals for faster self-service resolutions
- Direct answer generation on case form for effective self-service at the stage of case creation
- Direct support resolution generation in agent console for faster case turnaround time
- In-product recommendations generation for real-time contextual support
- Direct answers on Intranet support portals
SearchUnifyGPT™ supports plug and play integration with leading LLMs, including BARD, Open AI™, open-source models hosted on Hugging Face™ and our in-house inference models.
About SearchUnify
SearchUnify is a unified cognitive platform, by Grazitti Interactive, and is built on a machine learning and insights engine. The platform boasts a suite of AI-powered products, including Cognitive Search, Intelligent Chatbot (SUVA), Agent Helper, Knowbler, Escalation Predictor, and Community Helper. Leading enterprises globally rely on SearchUnify for revolutionizing information discovery and elevating support outcomes.
Media Contact
Aanchal Dhar
Grazitti Interactive
pr@grazitti.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube