VPL School opens its doors in Seoni with a groundbreaking educational approach
VPLS School opened on July 3rd, 2023 and features Digital Classrooms, State-of-the-Art Sports Academy, Personality Development Programs and Life Skills Training
We equip our students with the resources and skills to confidently compete with their peers from larger cities. We move forward with the motive of ‘Nayee Generation- Nayee Approach.’”SEONI, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Confronting the Modern Challenges in Children's Education
The education landscape is rapidly transforming in the 21st century, and children today face unique challenges. The rise of digital technology, changing learning styles, and an increasingly globalised society necessitate a holistic and innovative approach to education.
Addressing the Competitive Edge: A Rural-Urban Disparity
Children in smaller towns often face challenges in gaining a competitive edge compared to their counterparts in larger cities or abroad. According to a report by the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2018, only 50% of children in rural India are able to read a grade II level text by the time they reach grade V. This gap in learning levels is also reflected in the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) scores, where India, particularly rural India, has underperformed compared to other nations.
According to the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), only around 15% of rural households in India have internet facilities, limiting children's exposure to digital learning and global knowledge. These data underline the urgent need to bridge this education divide, a mission that VPL School is committed to fulfilling.
"As we open VPL School in Seoni, we seek to identify and bridge the gaps in regional education. Through consultations with parents, children, teachers, and the wider community, we've understood our unique challenges. Our objective is to equip our students with the resources and skills necessary to confidently compete with their peers from larger cities. We move forward with the motive of 'Nayee Generation- Nayee Approach' to make a difference in our children's lives, empowering them for a brighter future! "- Anshul Goyal, Chairman, Wardhman Welfare Society.
VPL School - A franchise of Podar Education Network
VPL School benefits significantly from the extensive expertise and resources Podar Education Network offers. The association with Podar Education Network provides VPL School with a strong foundation built on years of experience in the field of education. It allows VPL School to tap into a vast repository of knowledge, research-based curriculum, and best practices honed over decades. The collaboration ensures that VPL School can provide its students with a high-quality education that aligns with international standards and prepares them to excel in an ever-changing global landscape.
Amit Pandey, Director of VPL School, highlights the school's mission: "Backed by the 95+ years of experience and expertise of Podar schools, our dedicated team nurtures a vibrant learning environment, blending modern and traditional teaching methods to shape well-rounded students. We are committed to levelling the playing field for Seoni's young minds, helping them compete globally."
Unveiling the Digital Revolution in Classrooms
VPL School's new chapter in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh, is more than just a new building – it symbolises a revolutionary educational approach. Its blend of conventional curriculum with cutting-edge and personality development programs offers a comprehensive learning environment to its students. VPL School's commitment to providing digital classrooms in Seoni marks a significant stride in bridging the digital divide.
"Equipped with modern digital classrooms and a robust sports academy, VPL School offers a rigorous curriculum that promotes critical thinking and creativity. Our committed faculty, in partnership with parents and students, strives for academic and professional success. Join us in nurturing tomorrow's leaders." - Principal Vidya Shankar.
Elevating Sports Education: A State-of-the-Art Sports Academy
VPL School, with its state-of-the-art sports academy, offers unparalleled physical education opportunities to its students, with various indoor and outdoor sports. Specialist coaches take on the grit to hone the skills of the young talent in Seoni.
Going Beyond Academics: Personality Development and Life Coaching
According to a National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration study, personality development and life coaching are critical areas of focus often overlooked in the Indian education system. VPL School is here to rectify this gap with its specialised pieces of training.
VPL School: The Game Changer in Regional Empowerment
VPL School's progressive initiative is more than just a school; it's an empowering beacon for Seoni and the surrounding regions. The school's multidimensional approach to education aims to nurture well-rounded personalities who will play a pivotal role in building a stronger nation. VPL School's vision to inspire, educate, and empower sets a benchmark in modern education, fostering a future where every child can reach their potential.
Revolutionising the Teaching Approach
The teacher plays a crucial role in shaping a child's future. As per a survey by the Central Square Foundation, only 50% of teachers in India use digital tools for teaching, but at VPL School, teachers are trained and equipped to bring technology into the classroom, thus revolutionising the teaching approach.
Cultivating the Leaders of Tomorrow
According to a report by NITI Aayog, the youth represents approximately 34% of India's total population. This underlines the importance of moulding them into future leaders. VPL School's comprehensive programs provide academic excellence and cultivate students' leadership skills.
Ensuring No Child is Left Behind: Celebrating the 'Average' Student
Contrary to traditional belief, academic success is not the sole predictor of success in life. A National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) study reveals that so-called 'average' students often excel in life due to their well-rounded skillset and resilience. VPL School embraces this philosophy wholeheartedly, ensuring no child is left behind. This focus extends beyond cultivating academic toppers and leaders, striving instead to nurture every student's unique strengths. By fostering an inclusive educational environment, VPL School empowers students to thrive and succeed in their capacities, equipping them with the skills and resilience they need for life beyond the classroom.
Transforming Seoni and Beyond with New Standards in Educational Excellence
VPL School's inception in Seoni is an addition to the city's landscape and an embodiment of transformative education. Its innovative approach aims to empower the region's students, thus catalysing positive change in society. As a beacon of educational excellence, VPL School is setting new benchmarks in holistic child development. Learn more at https://www.vplschool.com/
