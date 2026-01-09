SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting Facilitates Strategic Entry for Golden Tulip in Virat Nagar, Jaipur

Landmark signing for Golden Tulip, a Sarovar Hotel in Virat Nagar SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting logo Sandeep Roy, Founder & CEO, SeaHorse Consulting

Golden Tulip, a Sarovar Hotel, Virat Nagar to launch as a 110-room upscale destination, operational by 2028

Facilitating this partnership between Green Oasis and Sarovar Hotels ensures that Virat Nagar gains a premier asset designed to capture the growing demand for large weddings and upscale staycations.” — Sandeep Roy, Founder & CEO, SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting

VIRAT NAGAR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting has successfully orchestrated a significant hotel brand partnership between Green Oasis Hospitality Pvt Ltd and Sarovar Hotels to introduce Golden Tulip, Virat Nagar, Jaipur. Positioned as a premium four-star property, the hotel is set to welcome guests in 2028, adding a sophisticated 110-room inventory to Rajasthan’s thriving hospitality landscape.The upcoming hotel is meticulously designed to cater to a diverse mix of business and leisure travelers while serving as a primary hub for social gatherings. Through expert hotel consulting and advisory, SeaHorse identified the strategic potential of Virat Nagar as an emerging destination for destination weddings and corporate retreats on the outskirts of Jaipur.A Landmark Signing for Jaipur’s Upscale SegmentThis collaboration leverages SeaHorse’s specialized expertise in asset repositioning and brand alignment. By securing the Golden Tulip brand—a part of the Sarovar Hotels portfolio—Green Oasis Hospitality gains access to a robust global distribution network and professional management, ensuring superior hotel revenue optimization from its launch.Property Highlights – Golden Tulip, Virat Nagar, JaipurThe 110-room luxury hotel will offer expansive facilities tailored for high-capacity events and premium guest experiences:• 110 State-of-the-Art Luxury Rooms, with a minimum size of 400 Sq Ft, including exclusive Plunge Pool Rooms.• Culinary Excellence: A signature All Day Dining restaurant and a contemporary Lounge Bar.• Social & MICE Infrastructure: A Grand Banquet Hall of 6,500 Sq Ft complemented by multiple Conference Halls.• Extensive Lawns: Multiple manicured lawns, with the largest spanning 13,000 Sq Ft, specifically designed for large-format destination weddings.• Wellness & Recreation: A swimming pool, full-service Gym and Spa, and a dedicated Kids Play Area.“Jaipur’s periphery is evolving into a powerhouse for high-end social events and leisure retreats. Facilitating this partnership between Green Oasis and Sarovar Hotels ensures that Virat Nagar gains a premier asset designed to capture the growing demand for large-format weddings and upscale staycations.” — Sandeep Roy, Founder & CEO, SeaHorse Hospitality ConsultingAbout SeaHorse Hospitality ConsultingRecognised as one among the top hotel consultants in India, SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting is a leading hotel advisory firm specializing in hotel consulting and advisory for hotel brand partnerships, asset repositioning, hotel revenue optimization, and operator search. With over 100 successful partnerships across India, SeaHorse enables hotel owners to build sustainable value through strategic collaborations with domestic and international hotel brands.To learn more about SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting and its facilitation of hotel and brand partnerships, visit www.seahorseconsulting.in

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.