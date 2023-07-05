Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 06, 2023
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 06, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Combined Allen County General Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Bluffton Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Heir Force Community School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Community Improvement Corporation of Delphos
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Ashland
|Perry Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Mifflin Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jeromesville Community Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Ashtabula
|Sheffield Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Belmont
|Barnesville Exempted Village School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Brown
|Jackson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Huntington Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Pleasant Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Perry Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Butler
|City of Fairfield
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Liberty Community Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Butler County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Champaign
|Champaign County Transit Commission
Area Agency on Aging Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Clermont
|Clermont Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Columbiana
|Center Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Coshocton
|Coshocton-Tuscarawas Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Coshocton-Franklin Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Crawford
|Chatfield Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Regional Income Tax Agency
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Delaware
|Evans Farm New Community Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Delaware County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fairfield
|Fairfield County Agricultural Society
12/1/2019 TO 11/30/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Fairfield County District Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fayette
|Concord Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|Norwich Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Plain Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Brown Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Fulton
|Evergreen Community Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Geauga
|Russell Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton
|River City Correctional Center
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Green Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District V - UDF North Bend
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|St. Bernard Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Green Township Joint Economic Development District VII (Hampton Inn)
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Hardin
|Upper Scioto Drainage and Conservancy District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Highland
|Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Clay Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hocking
|Hocking Valley Community Hospital
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Holmes
|Ripley Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Jackson
|Milton Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Jefferson
|Eastern Gateway Community College
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jefferson Belmont Regional Solid Waste Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Knox
|Village of Danville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Gambier
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Lawrence
|Ironton Community Improvement Corporation
3/31/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Lawrence County Schools Council of Governments
10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Logan
|Bokescreek Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Logan County School Employee Consortium
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|City of Oregon
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ohio Township Association Risk Management Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Medina
|Ohio Transit Risk Pool
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Miami
|Northern Area Water Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Monroe
|Monroe County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Benton Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Montgomery
|Community Improvement Corporation of Huber Heights
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Macedonia Community Development Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Morrow
|Selover Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Noble
|Jackson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Pickaway
|Monroe Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Walnut Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Portage
|Deerfield Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Ross
|Ross County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Sandusky
|Scott Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|York Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Seneca
|Scipio Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Adams Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Village of New Riegel
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Community Improvement Corporation of Seneca County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Stark
|Sandy Creek Joint Fire District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Mahoning Valley Sanitary District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Tuscarawas
|Tuscarawas County Healthcare Consortium
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Union
|Village of Unionville Center
Special Audit
1/1/2016 TO 10/31/2020
|Special Audit
|Village of Unionville Center
1/1/2017 TO 12/31/2019
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Wood
|City of Northwood
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Northwood Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Wyandot
|Crawford Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA