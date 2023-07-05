Submit Release
News Search

There were 724 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,797 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 06, 2023

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 06, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Combined Allen County General Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Bluffton Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Heir Force Community School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Community Improvement Corporation of Delphos
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Ashland Perry Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Mifflin Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Jeromesville Community Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Ashtabula Sheffield Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Belmont Barnesville Exempted Village School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Brown Jackson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Huntington Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Pleasant Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Perry Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Butler City of Fairfield
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Liberty Community Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Butler County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Champaign Champaign County Transit Commission
Area Agency on Aging Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Clermont Clermont Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Columbiana Center Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Coshocton Coshocton-Tuscarawas Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Coshocton-Franklin Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Crawford Chatfield Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Cuyahoga Regional Income Tax Agency
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Delaware Evans Farm New Community Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Delaware County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Fairfield Fairfield County Agricultural Society
12/1/2019 TO 11/30/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Fairfield County District Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Fayette Concord Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Franklin Norwich Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Plain Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Brown Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Fulton Evergreen Community Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Geauga Russell Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Hamilton River City Correctional Center
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Green Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District V - UDF North Bend
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
St. Bernard Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Green Township Joint Economic Development District VII (Hampton Inn)
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Hardin Upper Scioto Drainage and Conservancy District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Highland Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Clay Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hocking Hocking Valley Community Hospital
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Holmes Ripley Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Jackson Milton Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Jefferson Eastern Gateway Community College
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Jefferson Belmont Regional Solid Waste Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Knox Village of Danville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Gambier
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Lawrence Ironton Community Improvement Corporation
3/31/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Lawrence County Schools Council of Governments
10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Logan Bokescreek Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Logan County School Employee Consortium
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas City of Oregon
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Ohio Township Association Risk Management Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Medina Ohio Transit Risk Pool
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Miami Northern Area Water Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Monroe Monroe County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Benton Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Montgomery Community Improvement Corporation of Huber Heights
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Macedonia Community Development Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Morrow Selover Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Noble Jackson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Pickaway Monroe Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Walnut Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Portage Deerfield Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Ross Ross County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Sandusky Scott Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
York Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Seneca Scipio Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Adams Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Village of New Riegel
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Community Improvement Corporation of Seneca County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Stark Sandy Creek Joint Fire District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Trumbull Mahoning Valley Sanitary District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Tuscarawas Tuscarawas County Healthcare Consortium
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Union Village of Unionville Center
Special Audit
1/1/2016 TO 10/31/2020		 Special Audit
Village of Unionville Center
1/1/2017 TO 12/31/2019		 Financial Audit FFR
Wood City of Northwood
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Northwood Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Wyandot Crawford Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 06, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more