Road Marking Materials Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Road Marking Materials Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s road marking materials market forecast, the road marking materials market size is predicted to reach a value of $7.82 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.1 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global road marking materials industry is due to the new infrastructure and roadway projects in emerging economies. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest road marking materials market share. Major road marking materials companies include The Sherwin-Williams Company, 3M, Geveko Marking, SWARCO, Ennis Flint, Evonik Industries, Automark Technologies, SealMaster, Kelly Bros. Erinline, Ozark Materials LLC, and Hempel.

Road Marking Materials Market Segments
● By Type: Paint-Based Marking, Solvent-Based Paints, Water-Based Paints, Performance-Based Marking, Thermoplastics, Cold Plastics
● By Application: Road Markings, Factory Markings, Car Park Markings, Airport Markings, Anti-Skid Markings
● By Geography: North America, South America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The road marking materials refer to any sort of material that is used on a road surface so as to provide authoritative information and convey clear and understandable information to travellers about the roadway alignment and vehicle positioning. Road marking materials are developed for durability, safety, and aesthetics for traffic control, positive guidance, and communication warnings. In addition, road markings are standardized to avoid driveway confusion and enhance road safety.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Road Marking Materials Market Characteristics
3. Road Marking Materials Market Trends And Strategies
4. Road Marking Materials Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Road Marking Materials Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix


About

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

The Business Research Company

