What to Expect On LiTime Prime Day 2023
Up to 35% off. Can also enjoy promotional prices on LiTime's official website during the event.SHENZHEN, CHINA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LiTime has solidified the schedule for its highly anticipated annual shopping event, LiTime Prime Day, taking place from July 6 to 19. With meticulous care, they have curated a collection of the most exceptional deals, featuring LiFePO4 deep cycle batteries, solar panels, and a myriad of accessories deserving of your discerning eye.
If you are not an Amazon Prime member, you can also enjoy promotional prices on LiTime's official website during the event. Additionally, new users can receive an extra 5% discount.
The Best Prime Day Deals From LiTime
LiTime 12V 100Ah Mini LiFePO4 Battery - $329.99 (was $369.99)
Because of its mini size (3/5 size of a traditional 12V 100Ah lead acid battery), lighter weight (only 19 lbs) but higher energy density ( 164.5wh/L (142.2wh/kg), the 12V 100Ah mini has taken the lead as the top-selling LiFePO4 lithium battery of 2023. It has also set a record of selling over 6000+ units during the 15-day pre-sale period, receiving high praise from the market.
LiTime 12V 200Ah LiFePO4 Battery - $599.99 (was $629.99)
The LiTime 12V 200Ah Battery is a powerhouse, offering an impressive 2.56kWh maximum usable energy capacity. With double the energy and running time of a standard 12V 100Ah battery, it exceeds expectations. Weighing just 48.28 lbs, this battery stands apart from traditional lead-acid batteries. Its remarkable energy density of 56Wh/lb and 1/3* weight reduction make installation and transportation effortless. Ideal for solar homes, RVs, campers, motor homes, and off-grid applications.
LiTime 12V 100Ah TM LiFePO4 Battery --- Special designed for Trolling motor -- $339.99 (was $369.99)
At just 23.4lbs, the 12V 100Ah TM LiFePO4 battery is 1/5 the weight of a 12V 200Ah lead acid battery (about 135lbs), but equivalent in energy, which is easier to carry, faster to charge, and more convenient to use.
The LiTime 12V 100Ah TM LiFePO4 battery comes with an advanced Battery Management System (BMS) specifically designed to meet the specific requirements of trolling motors. It provides standard protection against over-voltage, under-voltage, overheating, over-current, and short-circuits like other LiTime LiFePO4 batteries. Additionally, it also boasts newest technology that ensures it stays safe from moisture, dust, and salt spray, allowing the battery to function at its best even in tough conditions.
What’s more, this battery is outfitted with a low-temperature cutoff protection system, allowing for charging to occur when temperatures are above 32℉ (0℃), while charging is disabled when temperatures fall below this threshold. Charging recovery is possible when temperatures rise above 41℉ (5℃).
Other Units Highly Recommended on LiTime Prime Day 2023
LiTime 12V 200Ah Plus LiFePO4 Battery -- $599.99 (was $629.99)
LiTime 12V 460Ah LiFePO4 Battery -- $1649.99 (was $1749.99)
LiTime 100 Watt Monocrystalline Portable Solar Panel -- $179.99 (was $189.99)
LiTime 2000W 12V Pure Sine Wave Inverter -- $229.99 (was $259.99)
About LiTime
LiTime (formerly known as Ampere Time) is a reputable energy technology company with 14+ years of experience. They specialize in providing advanced power solutions for industrial and home applications. LiTime is dedicated to cleaner and more sustainable energy products, aiming to revolutionize the electrical grid. Their focus is on delivering efficient, reliable, and innovative energy solutions, positioning them as a leader in the industry.
LiTime
Shenzhen LiTime Technology Co., Ltd
service@litime.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube