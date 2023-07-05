B&H WORLDWIDE APPOINTED FOR AERFIN LTD INVENTORY MANAGEMENT IN SINGAPORE & AUSTRALIA

AerFin and B&H Worldwide Executives

(L - R): Cameron Jones - Teardown Manager of AerFin, Simon Bayliss - SVP Operations of AerFin, Michael Nicholls - Global Head of Sales of B&H Worldwide, Aidan O’Hagan – Regional Sales Manager (UK, Ireland & Southern Europe) of B&H Worldwide

B&H Worldwide has been awarded a two-year extension to manage inventory in Singapore and Australia for AerFin, the end-of-life aircraft and engine experts.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, the award-winning specialist aerospace logistics company has been awarded a two-year extension to manage inventory in Singapore and Australia for AerFin, the end-of-life aircraft and engine experts.

AerFin manages both aircraft teardown and engine disassembly at sites around the world, B&H will support AerFin’s fast growing expansion by supporting with Storage and 3PL solutions in Singapore and Australia.

Demand from its customers over the last decade has fuelled AerFin’s international expansion and scope of services to manage in-house engine disassembly, storage and distribution of aviation inventory.

The contract was signed at MRO Americas in Atlanta, GA, USA and is effective immediately. It is an extension of an existing agreement in place between the two companies that will see a dramatic increase in volumes being moved. B&H was selected as a partner in these new locations because of the scope of its own international network combined with its reputation and expertise in the management of inventory.

Says B&H Worldwide Group Managing Director, Gary Wilson: “We are delighted to be extending our partnership with AerFin. We are both international businesses serving the aviation sector and through this new business in Singapore and Australia, we will be working closely to further increase the development of the British aerospace industry overseas”.

Simon Bayliss, SVP Operations for AerFin adds: “AerFin is pleased to extend its storage contract with B&H in Asia & Australia, this will give us extended reach to support our customers within this region”.

About

B&H Worldwide, named the world's best-in-class aerospace logistics supplier, is the market leader in the highly specialist aerospace logistics industry. Over the last 30 years B&H has expanded through a combination of investment and acquisition to become a multi-national specialist logistics organisation. B&H Worldwide provides comprehensive logistics solutions for the management of aerospace components of any size and any description, anywhere in the world. We are solely dedicated to the aerospace industry. With our broad customer base of leading airlines, spare part stockists, MROs and repair vendors, we are committed to providing specialised solutions for handling critical parts, from aircraft engines and specialist avionics through to components and consumables. Operating across the globe from our strategically located hubs, supported by our highly specialised global AOG centre, B&H is ready to provide industry leading support for all your critical service needs, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The B&H brand has become a recognized market leader due to our innovative and IT centric solutions, which are highly tailored to integrate with our customer’s operating models and IT platforms, driving out the cost of process inefficiencies while optimising service performance. Information on B&H Worldwide's leading logistics solutions can be found at: www.bhworldwide.com.

