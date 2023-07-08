Scouting for All: Boy Scouts of America Hosts Women of Character Event at National Jamboree

Since the BSA welcomed young women into the into ScoutsBSA program in 2019, more than 5,000 have earned the rank of Eagle Scout. The Women of Character event will feature the unveiling of the Ascending Eagle bronze statue to symbolize the strength and spirit of young women in Scouting and serve to inspire future generations of female Scouts. Since the BSA welcomed young girls into the Cub Scout program in 2018, and young women into ScoutsBSA in 2019, more than 361,000 female participants have joined the program. The BSA delivers the nation's foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be Prepared. For Life.

Notable Philanthropists and Thought Leaders to Meet with Female Eagle Scouts; Keynote Address by American Political Analyst Dana Perino

“Women of Character” is intended to serve as a catalyst to accelerate young women’s participation in Scouting so they have the same head start that millions of young men have had for over a century” — Christine Perry, Event Chairperson

MOUNT HOPE, WV, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Boy Scouts of America announced today that it will host a 3-day inaugural “Women of Character” event, designed to foster thought leadership, generate support for female-centric Scouting units across the United States, and ensure that young women have the opportunity to participate in the life-changing experiences that Scouting provides. The event is scheduled for July 21 – 23 at Scouting’s Summit Bechtel Reserve in West Virginia, concurrent the 2023 National Scout Jamboree, BSA’s flagship event that will be held from July 19 – 28.

Attended by philanthropists and thought leaders who understand how young women can benefit from the leadership training, character development, and practical life skills that Scouting provides, highlights of the event will include:

o Testimonials from members of the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts, and breakout sessions for all guests to share challenges, successes, and keys to overcoming obstacles;

o Scouter-led tours of many of the action-packed activities taking place at the National Jamboree, including the “Women in Scouting” community space;

o A keynote address by American political analyst Dana Perino, founder of Minute Mentoring®, and former White House Press Secretary, serving under President George W. Bush; and

o Unveiling of the Ascending Eagle bronze statue (photo attached), which will be permanently installed at the Summit Bechtel Reserve, to capture the strength and spirit of young women in Scouting, and to serve as inspiration for future generations of female Scouts.

According to the event chairperson, Christine Perry – an experienced Scout leader, longtime supporter of Scouting, and recipient of the BSA Silver Buffalo Award – “Women of Character” is intended to serve as a catalyst that will accelerate young women’s participation in Scouting so they have the same head start that millions of young men have had for over a century—including the opportunity to earn the rank of Eagle Scout, and to be recognized for that achievement.”

Ms. Perry noted that women and girls were an early part of World Scouting’s founder Robert Baden-Powell’s vision for the organization. Two years after World Scouting was formed in 1908, Baden-Powell and his sister Agnes established the Scouting organization for girls, and today more than 90% of all Scouting programs around the world are open to girls.

Girls have been part of the Boy Scouts of America Venturing and Exploring programs as early as 1969. Cub Scouting welcomed girls in 2018 and in 2019 girls began registering for Scouts BSA (formerly known as “Boy Scouts”), making it possible for them to earn the rank of Eagle Scout. Participation and advancement requirements for all Scouting ranks are identical for boys and girls.

Since the BSA welcomed young girls into the Cub Scout program in 2018, and young women into ScoutsBSA in 2019, more than 361,000 female participants have joined the program, currently representing nearly 16% of total membership. Women and girl BSA Scouts and Scouters will also represent more than 20% of the participants at the 2023 National Scouting Jamboree.

As of June 1, 2023, more than 5,000 girls have earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Based on recent research of female Eagle Scout, 75% of those surveyed reported that Scouting has had a great deal of influence on their ability to set and achieve goals. More than 70% said Scouting has enabled them to be a good team player, to take better care of the environment, and to treat others with respect.

Ms. Perry said that “Scouting is only serving .5% of the nation’s total available female youth population. Every young person, including girls, should have the opportunity to participate in Scouting, regardless of whether they complete the journey to Eagle Scout. Our “Women of Character” event is an important step in achieving that goal.”

Scouts BSA Girls | Boy Scouts of America