Saint Johnsbury Arrest- VCOR and DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:23A4004919
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chad Weikel
STATION: VSP- Saint Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/04/23
INCIDENT LOCATION: 262 Gaskell Hill Road, Burke, VT
VIOLATION: Driving while suspended & Violation of conditions of release
ACCUSED: Andrew Baird
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: N/A
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/04/23 at 1159 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of, Andrew Baird arriving at 262 Gaskell Hill Road, Burke. The complainant advised that Baird arrived at the residence while driving an SUV. Investigation showed Baird to have court conditions stating that he was not to be operating a motor vehicle, furthermore at the time of operation, Baird was operating the vehicle on a criminally suspended license.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/28/23 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL:N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
Trp. Chad Weikel (321)
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 #2, St Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802) 748-3111
(802) 748-1585 (Fax)
Email: Chad.Weikel@ Vermont.gov