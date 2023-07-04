Submit Release
Saint Johnsbury Arrest- VCOR and DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:23A4004919

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Chad Weikel                           

STATION:  VSP- Saint Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 07/04/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: 262 Gaskell Hill Road, Burke, VT

VIOLATION: Driving while suspended & Violation of conditions of release

 

ACCUSED: Andrew Baird                                            

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: N/A

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/04/23 at 1159 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of, Andrew Baird arriving at 262 Gaskell Hill Road, Burke.  The complainant advised that Baird arrived at the residence while driving an SUV. Investigation showed Baird to have court conditions stating that he was not to be operating a motor vehicle, furthermore at the time of operation, Baird was operating the vehicle on a criminally suspended license.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/28/23 @ 0830 hours           

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trp. Chad Weikel (321)

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #2, St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802) 748-3111

(802) 748-1585 (Fax)

Email: Chad.Weikel@ Vermont.gov

 

