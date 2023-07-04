Rocavaka Celebrates National Rock & Roll Day with Exciting Pop-Up Tasting and Launch Party
Rocavaka is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming National Rock & Roll Day on July 7th.PLAINVIEW, NY, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rocavaka, the renowned vodka brand that has been revolutionizing the spirits industry, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming National Rock & Roll Day on July 7th. To commemorate this electrifying occasion, Rocavaka will be setting up a sensational Pop-Up Tasting event at Jake's 58 casino hotel in Islandia, New York.
Rocavaka is known for its commitment to crafting the finest, smoothest, and tastiest vodka, appealing to all music and vodka enthusiasts alike. As part of the National Rock & Roll Day celebrations, Rocavaka has something extraordinary in store for attendees. Among the highlights of the event, there will be an exclusive drawing for a signed gift box by none other than the legendary rock icon, Dee Snider.
"National Rock & Roll Day is the perfect platform for us to unite the rock and vodka communities," said Darlene Fallas, V.P. of Rocavaka. "We are excited to showcase the exceptional quality and distinct taste of Rocavaka to all attendees, while also giving them the chance to win a one-of-a-kind gift from the iconic Dee Snider."
But the festivities don't end there! On July 8th, Rocavaka will be hosting a spectacular Launch Party at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall, located at 3232 Railroad Avenue, Wantagh, NY 11793. The event promises an unforgettable evening filled with live music, high-energy performances, and, of course, an array of Rocavaka drink specials to keep the party going all night long.
"We invite all rock enthusiasts and vodka connoisseurs to join us at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall for an epic celebration," added Fallas. "This Launch Party is the culmination of our dedication to creating a vodka that resonates with the spirit of rock and roll."
Rocavaka is ready to rock your taste buds on National Rock & Roll Day with their exceptional vodka offerings and thrilling events. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to experience the perfect fusion of music and spirits. For more information, please visit Rocavaka's website at www.rocavaka.com.
About Rocavaka: Rocavaka is a leading vodka brand committed to producing the finest, smoothest, and tastiest vodka in the market. With its passion for music and high-quality spirits, Rocavaka has become synonymous with the spirit of rock and roll. To learn more about Rocavaka, please visit www.rocavaka.com.
