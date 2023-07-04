Snipe Academy and HockeyShot Forge Extended Partnership
This collaboration further enhances the training experience offered by Snipe Academy and provides athletes with cutting-edge resources to elevate their skills.LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Snipe Academy, London's premier hockey training facility, and HockeyShot, a leading provider of training tools for on and off-ice hockey development, are excited to announce their extended partnership. This collaboration will further enhance the training experiences offered by Snipe Academy and provide athletes with cutting-edge resources to elevate their skills to new heights.
With three locations across Southwestern Ontario, including their headquarters and south location in London, as well as the Cambridge Facility in Cambridge, ON, Snipe Academy has established itself as a hub for shooting and skills excellence. Boasting high-level coaches and over 6000 square feet of synthetic ice spread across their facilities, Snipe Academy offers a wide range of training options, including shooting classes, group privates, private training, team training, and birthday parties.
The latest upgrade at Snipe Academy's headquarters includes a state-of-the-art refrigerated outdoor rink, specially designed for the Snipe ODR Skills & Threes program. This addition provides athletes with a unique training environment that simulates real-game conditions, further enhancing their on-ice performance. In addition to the Snipe ODR Skills & Threes, Snipe Academy also offers innovative programs such as Project Ice and Goalie Project, catering to players of all positions and skill levels.
HockeyShot, known for their commitment to providing top-quality training tools, brings their expertise to the partnership. Their renowned Extreme Glide Synthetic Ice offers a realistic on-ice experience for athletes training off the ice. By integrating HockeyShot's cutting-edge training equipment with Snipe Academy's exceptional coaching staff and facilities, athletes will have access to comprehensive training programs that encompass both on-ice and off-ice development.
Karl Robb, owner of Snipe Academy, expressed his enthusiasm about the extended partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with HockeyShot. This extended partnership will allow us to provide our athletes with even more advanced resources and training opportunities. Together, we aim to take player development to new heights."
JD Ross, Director of Special Projects at HockeyShot, also shared his excitement, saying, "Snipe Academy has been at the forefront of hockey training excellence, and we are honored to extend our partnership with them. By combining our training tools with Snipe Academy's expertise, we can empower athletes to reach their full potential and excel in the sport."
This extended partnership between Snipe Academy and HockeyShot reinforces their shared commitment to advancing hockey development and supporting athletes in their pursuit of excellence. By joining forces, both organizations aim to provide athletes with the best possible resources and training programs to elevate their game and achieve their goals.
For media inquiries, please contact:
JD Ross
Director Special Projects
HockeyShot
519 653 1232 x 813
jd@hockeyshot.com
Karl Robb
Owner/Founder
Snipe Academy
778-366-8418
info@snipeacademy.com
About Snipe Academy: Snipe Academy is a premier hockey training facility with locations in London and Cambridge, Ontario. Offering top-level coaching and state-of-the-art facilities, Snipe Academy provides athletes with a comprehensive range of training options, including shooting classes, private training, team training, and more. With a focus on shooting and skills excellence, Snipe Academy is dedicated to developing well-rounded hockey players.
About HockeyShot: HockeyShot is a leading provider of innovative training tools for hockey players. Their extensive range of products includes synthetic ice surfaces, shooting pads, training aids, and more, designed to enhance on-ice and off-ice training experiences. With a commitment to excellence and athlete development, HockeyShot is a trusted resource for hockey players worldwide.
