HockeyShot and Quartexx Women’s Hockey Join Forces to Elevate On-Ice Training Experience
Montreal, QC- HockeyShot, the renowned industry leader in hockey training equipment, proudly announces a dynamic new partnership with Quartexx Women’s Hockey. Under this agreement, HockeyShot will serve as the official on-ice training equipment supplier for Quartexx Women’s Hockey Division, strengthening its commitment to fostering excellence and innovation in the game.
Quartexx is a top global agency and its women’s hockey division is dedicated to promoting and developing exceptional female talent in the sport. With a rich pedigree and a relentless pursuit of success, Quartexx has built a reputation as a trailblazer, empowering athletes and paving the way for a brighter future in women's hockey.
HockeyShot, recognized globally as the industry leader in hockey training equipment, has been at the forefront of advancing player development for over a decade. Their cutting-edge products and unwavering dedication to quality have made them the go-to choice for professional athletes, coaches, and trainers worldwide. By partnering with Quartexx Management Women's Hockey, HockeyShot reaffirms its commitment to supporting and empowering athletes at every level of the game.
Karell Emard, Director of Women’s Hockey at Quartexx, expressed her excitement about the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with HockeyShot, our partnership aligns perfectly with Quartexx’s vision of providing our athletes with the best resources available to maximize their performance. HockeyShot's innovative products and commitment to excellence will undoubtedly elevate our players' training experience."
JD Ross, Director of Special Projects at HockeyShot, also commented on the partnership, saying, "We are delighted to be partnering with Quartexx Women’s Hockey. This collaboration represents a significant step in our mission to drive progress and enhance the development of women's hockey. We are confident that by equipping Quartexx’s female athletes with our state-of-the-art training equipment, we will contribute to their continued success and inspire the next generation of elite players."
