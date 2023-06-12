HockeyShot and Atomic Hockey Expand Partnership to Enhance Hockey Training Experience
The strategic alliance, which initially began in 2022, has already yielded remarkable results, transforming Atomic Hockey into a premier hockey training centerVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Atomic Hockey, the leading skating and skill development facility in Vancouver, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its partnership with HockeyShot, a renowned provider of innovative hockey training equipment and solutions. This strategic alliance, which initially began in 2022, has already yielded remarkable results, transforming Atomic Hockey into the premier hockey training center for players of all ages in the Greater Vancouver area and beyond.
In November 2022, Atomic Hockey opened its state-of-the-art facility, spanning an impressive 5000 square feet, dedicated to elevating the skills and performance of hockey players. Boasting the fastest synthetic ice technology, HockeyShot's Max Stride, as well as the world's largest skatemill, two mini stick rinks, and an extensive array of cutting-edge training devices, Atomic Hockey has solidified its position as the go-to destination for aspiring athletes. The facility's influence extends beyond the Vancouver hockey community, welcoming athletes from Seattle and its surrounding areas.
The collaboration between Atomic Hockey and HockeyShot was initiated through HockeyShot's My Projects division, a concierge-type service that empowers business owners to realize their vision with confidence. This partnership provided Atomic Hockey's owner, Brad Kothlow, with the assurance to fully embrace the HockeyShot brand and its offerings, resulting in the exceptional training facility that stands today.
Continuing to build on their successful relationship, HockeyShot and Atomic Hockey are now exploring new horizons "beyond the ice." They are excited to announce the upcoming launch of a Junior Influencer social media initiative, targeting players aged 16 and under. This initiative aims to inspire content creation, foster creativity, and facilitate skill development among young players, reinforcing the commitment of both organizations to nurturing talent and fostering a vibrant hockey community.
Brad Kothlow, Owner of Atomic Hockey, expressed his delight with the progress made in just 8 months of operations: "Our instructors and programming have grown to the point where I'm extremely happy we invested in the technology and space we did! Couple that with the influx of team training sessions that begin in early August, and our 12-month calendar looks as good as can be heading into the 'in-season.'"
JD Ross, Director of Special Projects at HockeyShot, emphasized the remarkable achievements of Atomic Hockey, stating: "When you see what Brad has done - the dedication and knowledge applied to such a facility - it shows what the potential is for these types of training centers in all markets. Then you add in the skill instruction, teams, PR, and marketing - and it becomes apparent that this is all about the game and the hockey community."
For media inquiries, please contact:
JD Ross
Director Special Projects
HockeyShot
514 641 7825
jd@hockeyshot.com
Brad Kothlow
Owner/Founder
Atomic Hockey
778-366-8418
admin@atomichockey.ca
About Atomic Hockey: Atomic Hockey is a skating and skill development facility committed to training players of all levels, from beginners to NHL All-Stars. To learn more about their services and offerings, visit their website at www.atomichockey.ca
About HockeyShot: HockeyShot is the leading brand in hockey training products, offering innovative and high-quality equipment to hockey players of all levels. With a comprehensive range of training tools, including synthetic ice, shooting pads, training aids, and more, HockeyShot continues to empower players worldwide to elevate their skills and achieve their goals. www.hockeyshot.com
Rob Emery
Canadawide Sports Inc.
+ +1 519.653.1232
email us here