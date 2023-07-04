Participation in the next meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization

TAJIKISTAN, July 4 - On July 4, 2023, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon took part in the next meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which was held under the chairmanship of the Republic of India in the format of a videoconference.

In accordance with the agenda of the meeting, the leaders of the SCO member states discussed the further deepening of multifaceted and mutually beneficial cooperation within the Organization and exchanged views on topical regional and international issues.

During his speech, President Emomali Rahmon stated the importance of further promotion of cooperation within the SCO based on concerted actions and principles of mutual respect.

The President of Tajikistan noted that the growing attention of the world community to the SCO, embodying the unique interconnectedness of civilizations and cultures, is a confirmation of its high attractiveness. In this context, the Leader of the Nation proposed to develop a concept for further expansion of the SCO in the medium term.

In terms of security, Emomali Rahmon accentuated the growing threats of terrorism and extremism in the SCO space, as well as the intensifying trend in drug trafficking, the growth of cybercrime and organized cross-border crime. The Head of state stressed the importance of effective implementation of the Program of Cooperation in Combating Terrorism, Separatism and Extremism until 2024, adopted in 2021 in Dushanbe, and continuing comprehensive work to improve the legal framework, taking into account, among other things, the creation of a separate SCO anti-drug structure in the capital of Tajikistan.

In the context of the economic agenda, the Leader of the Nation called for the full use of existing favorable opportunities and competitive advantages for the development of the SCO countries. He noted that these tasks form the basis of the SCO Economic Development Strategy for the period up to 2030, initiated by Tajikistan, the implementation of which will ensure a strategic breakthrough for the Organization with an emphasis on the development of a "green" agenda.

In the aspect of humanitarian cooperation, the President of Tajikistan highlighted the urgency of preserving and developing the rich cultural heritage of the SCO countries. He highly appreciated the activities carried out by the Indian side within the framework of the project "Varanasi - the cultural capital of the SCO" and expressed support for the proposal to declare the city of Almaty as the tourist and cultural capital of the Organization for the coming period.

At the end of his speech, Emomali Rahmon noted that the SCO has approached a crucial period in its development and the realities of today require a meaningful look at its future. Stressing the importance of the improvement process launched following the results of the Dushanbe SCO Summit, the Leader of the Nation called for this work to be carried out with the obligatory preservation of consensus as the main principle of decision-making.

As a result of the Summit, the heads of the SCO member states supported the initiative of the President of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and approved the SCO Economic Development Strategy for the period up to 2030 by a corresponding decision.

Thus, within the framework of the meeting of the Council of Heads of State, 11 decisions and documents were adopted, the main of which are the New Delhi Declaration, as well as decisions on granting Iran the status of an SCO member state and signing a Memorandum of Commitments for Belarus in order to obtain the status of an SCO member state. The heads of state also adopted two statements, in particular on countering radicalization leading to terrorism, separatism and extremism, as well as on cooperation in the field of digital transformation.

The Summit was attended by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif, President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, heads of observer-states to the SCO - President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Iran Said Ebrahim Raisi, President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow as guest of the chairman, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming, Director of the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure Ruslan Mirzaev, as well as heads of a number of international and regional organizations - ASEAN, CIS, CSTO, CICA and EAEU.

The chairmanship of the SCO in 2023-2024 passed to the Republic of Kazakhstan.