International precision engineering, machine tools expo opens in HCM City

VIETNAM, July 4 -

HCM CITY — The 19th International Precision Engineering, Machine Tools and Metalworking Exhibition and Conference opened in HCM City on Tuesday to showcase a range of the latest manufacturing machinery, technologies and solutions.

The country’s leading international trade fair for precision engineering and machine tools has attracted more than 400 exhibitors from more than 20 countries and territories, including mainland China, the US, Canada, the UK, Italy, Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Turkey, India, Taiwan (China), and Thailand.

It has a display area of 13,200sq.m, nearly double last year’s, to show off products and technologies used in metal forming, metal cutting, test and measurement, cutting tool and tooling, and automation and control, according to Informa Markets Vietnam, the organiser.

It offers domestic and foreign businesses the opportunity to network and keep abreast of the latest technical solutions and innovations in the machinery industry.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Karen Yu, director of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council, said: “Việt Nam is a fast-growing and dynamic market with huge potential and opportunities for cooperation and development. We believe that Taiwanese machinery can meet the diverse and demanding needs of Việt Nam’s manufacturing sector and create win-win outcomes for both sides.”

More than 66 companies from Taiwan are among the exhibitors, she said.

For the first time, a dedicated area allows exhibitors from around the world to display the most advanced automated technologies, such as warehouse, mobile and articulated robots, and other intelligent automation products.

A series of seminars will be held to provide updates on the latest advancements in precision engineering and manufacturing.

The expo at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center will run until July 7. —VNS