American Charities Today Launches ACTgive.org Website to Raise Awareness, Donations, Volunteers for U.S. Non-Profits
ACTgive.org - a new website of American Charities Today, Inc. - raises awareness of non-profits to increase their donations, volunteerism and membership.
We encourage readers to go to ACTgive.org....and send their nominations and donations to ACT with their suggestions for nonprofits to be featured in future posts on ACTgive.org.,”ATLANTA, GA, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ACTgive.org is a new website launched today by American Charities Today, Inc. (ACT) to promote U.S. non-profits and help increase awareness of and raise donations, volunteers and members for them. The website - ACTgive.org - joins ACT's Facebook page as it grows its multi-media mission promoting a wide range of U.S. charities.
According to Tony Tortorici, executive director and founder of ACT, the website tells the stories of selected non-profits, encourages nominations of non-profits to be included on the website and accepts donations to ACT to help support its mission to promote non-profits throughout the United States.
Tortorici explained that charities featured in the ACTgive.org website and its Facebook page will come from a wide variety of nonprofit categories such as arts and culture, education, environment, families, healthcare, veterans, animals, and more.
"We encourage readers to go to ACTgive.org, read about the previously nominated non-profits, and send their nominations and donations to ACT with their suggestions for nonprofits to be featured in future posts on ACTgive.org.," Tortorici said.
"To help accomplish its mission, ACT is accepting applications for overall and category sponsorships and advertising on the ACTgive.org website and Facebook page. Interested organizations should contact ACT at info@actgive.org," he said.
About American Charities Today, Inc.
American Charities Today, Inc. (ACT) is the multi-media organization whose mission it is to tell the stories of recommended U.S.-based charities in order to raise awareness, donations, volunteers and memberships for them. ACT currently operates the website ACTgive.org and a Facebook page. Soon, it plans to produce podcasts, videos and other social media, as well, to tell these stories.
About the Founder
Tony Tortorici is a semi-retired veteran public relations and marketing executive. He launched his career as a reporter for United Press International before moving to WEWS-ABC television as a news writer/reporter/editor. He then entered public relations, serving as vice president of public relations for Cleveland-Cliffs, KFC, and Coca-Cola USA, and as senior vice president of marketing at Ogilvy & Mather PR International before launching his own firm, Tortorici & Randolph, Inc., which became one of the largest independent public relations and marketing agencies based in Atlanta at that time. Tortorici founded American Charities Today, Inc. in 2011 and later created BrandNewChristmas.com, FindYourLight.US, and BellaDolci.com which also accept donations for ACT.
