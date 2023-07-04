David Falk, World Renown Super Sport Agent, Taps CYPFER As Chief Digital Security Advisor

The man behind indisputably the most famous athlete of all time, Michael Jordan, isn’t ready to retire anytime soon

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- David Falk, CEO of the sports agency FAME, announced the appointment of cyber security pioneer and CEO of CYPFER, Mr. Daniel Tobok, to oversee and manage his digital security.

David Falk is an American sports agent who primarily works with basketball players in the National Basketball Association (NBA). David was listed among the "100 Most Powerful People in Sports" for 12 straight years from 1990 to 2001 by The Sporting News and was also named one of the Top 50 Marketers in the United States by Advertising Age in 1995.

“Although my sports agency and representation business has long matured, my business activities, advisory, investment, and philanthropic efforts remain quite busy, creating for myself what I’ve come to appreciate is a higher risk profile for myself digitally” shares Falk.

David is best known for representing sports icon Michael Jordan for the entirety of Jordan's career. Besides Jordan, Falk has represented more than 100 other NBA players, and is generally considered to be the most influential player agent the NBA has seen. During the peak years of Falk's career in the 1990s, he was often considered the second-most powerful person in the NBA behind Commissioner David Stern, and in 2000 he had at least one client on all but two NBA teams. Recently, Amazon Studios released the film ‘AIR’, a story about Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro and the company’s pursuit of then basketball rookie Michael Jordan, and how they created a partnership that revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture. The film starred and was directed by Ben Affleck who played Phil Knight, CEO of Nike. Actor Chris Messina played Falk.

“Falk is legendary and a global icon, especially in the world of sports and business” shares Tobok. “David negotiated the then-highest contracts in NBA history for Patrick Ewing and Danny Ferry. He also negotiated professional sports' first US$100 million contract for Alonzo Mourning as part of an unprecedented free agency period, during which his company, FAME, changed the entire salary structure of the NBA, negotiating more than $400 million in contracts for its free agent clients in a six-day period. David was a pioneer then and remains so now inside the world of investments, real estate, and philanthropy. For this reason, his profile and business must be monitored and managed” says Tobok.

“The temperature of cyber threat is particularly high” shares Tobok, “with threat levels rising in and across Europe. Celebrity and high-profile people are of particular interest to those looking to disrupt the integrity of their efforts and we are quite diligent to detect these threats before they cause harm” shares Tobok, a the near two-decade pioneer in the space.

For inquiries, please contact: Daniel Tobok via email dtobok@cypfer.com