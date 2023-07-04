MADKID Announced Two OP Theme of TV anime “Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero” & "The Rising of The Shield Hero 3"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tokyo, July 4, 2023
MADKID was undoubtedly an A-kon 2023 standout which was held on June 2 - 4, 2023. Now, they are releasing their 8th single, titled “One Room Adventure”, which is the OP theme of the TV anime “Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero”. Prior to the CD release on July 26, the song is now available on streaming platforms!
LISTEN: https://mdkd.lnk.to/OneRoomAdventure
Furthermore, the music video was also released today. The music video consists of the conflict of five members locked in a secret room and a powerful performance scene with the city of Tokyo in the background.
WATCH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CDV0w9uB1c4
The single “One Room Adventure” includes "Future Notes," co-produced by the members of FLOW, as a collaboration song.
"One Room Adventure" is currently on-air as the opening theme for the TV anime "Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero". The story of the anime: a hero defeats a demon in a great battle. Years later, the demon revives as a child and finds the hero is now a loser. Now both must work together to revive their former glory.
Also, it was announced today that MADKID will be in charge of the opening theme for the TV anime "The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3", which will start broadcasting in October this year. Today, the second anime key visual and new character information has also been released. Let's check this out!
MADKID CONCERT TOUR
MADKID will embark on a nationwide tour spanning 10 cities and 15 performances, starting from October 7th.
Additionally, they have been confirmed to perform at Animelo Summer Live 2023 -AXEL- held at Saitama Super Arena on August 26th.
TV Anime: Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero
OFFICIAL SITE: https://lv1room.com/
TV Anime: The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 3
OFFICIAL SITE: http://shieldhero-anime.jp/
◆CD RELEASE INFORMATION
Release Date: July 26, 2023
MADKID 8th SINGLE: ”One Room Adventure”
Opening Theme Song of TV Anime “Demon Lord and One Room Hero”
Type-A（CD+DVD） 1800JPY+tax（1980 JPY）
Type-B（CD Only）1300JPY+tax （1430JPY）
CD Track List:
M1. One Room Adventure
- Lyrics: LIN, YUKI
- Music: pw.a, Ucca-Laugh
- Arrangement: pw.a
M2. Future Notes
- Lyrics: KOHSHI (FLOW) & YOU-TA,LIN,YUKI
- Music: TAKE (FLOW)
- Arrangement: TAKE (FLOW) & LIN
M3. One Room Adventure (Instrumental)
M4. Future Notes (Instrumental)
M5. Future Notes KAƵUKI Edition
M6. Future Notes SHIN Edition
DVD
“One Room Adventure” Music Video
“One Room Adventure” Music Video Behind The Scenes
“Future Notes” Live Video at MADKID ALL TIME BEST LIVE -Future Notes-
ABOUT MADKID
MADKID, a five-member dance & vocal unit consisting of 2 rappers and 3 vocalists, made their major debut in 2018.
Their TV anime "The Rising of the Shield Hero" OP theme "RISE" and "FAITH" released in 2019 was a worldwide hit. In 2022, MADKID performed the opening track "Paranoid" for the Netflix anime series "Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre". They were also announced to perform the opening theme for the new anime series "Demon Lord and One Room Hero". Their overwhelming rap work and powerful vocals make for a one-of-a-kind performance.
MADKID Official Website: https://columbia.jp/madkid/
MADKID Twitter: @MADKID_official
MADKID Instagram: @madkid_official
MADKID YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdNE9sEPDrLYhz4OoE8_20A
Nipponophone
Nippon Columbia Co., Ltd
