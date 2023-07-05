Career Training For Inmates and the Recently Released
Employment is pivotal for successful reintegration for people in prison. Brand 316 equips them with the tools needed to succeed after prison with training.
We all deserve second chances. Can you honestly say you have never broken the law, never sped, never floated a stop sign, never made a bad choice?”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brand 316, Inc., a Christian ministry located in Wichita, KS is dedicated to lowering recidivism rates and recognizes the crucial role of employment in successful reentry for the formerly incarcerated. Securing stable employment is one of the most significant challenges faced by this population, and negative perceptions often hinder their job prospects. To address this issue, Brand 316 has made career training a central component of its 52-week post release training program, empowering individuals with the skills and support needed to build sustainable careers and reduce the likelihood of reoffending.
— David Phillips, Brand 316
The formerly incarcerated face numerous obstacles upon release, with employment being a primary concern. “Research consistently shows a direct correlation between unemployment and recidivism rates. Individuals who fail to find work soon after release” stated David Phillips “are statistically much higher risk of being rearrested.” Negative perceptions about the formerly incarcerated contribute to the challenges they face in securing employment along with many in our society that feel that those who have a criminal record do not deserve a second chance. Brand 316 recognizes the untapped potential of these individuals, who often exhibit exceptional work ethic, loyalty, and gratitude for opportunities.
Society and the church often hold stigmatizing perceptions of the formerly incarcerated, hindering their successful reintegration into society. Negative stereotypes portray them as dangerous, untrustworthy, and morally deficient, leading to marginalization and exclusion from employment, housing, and social relationships. The lack of trust and skepticism towards their ability to change further limits opportunities for support and second chances. Brand 316 acknowledges the need for understanding, empathy, and a shift in societal perceptions to create an inclusive environment for successful reentry. We all have made mistakes and decisions we wish we could reverse – can you honestly say you have never broken a law?
One of the core focuses of Brand 316's career training program in Wichita is helping individuals distinguish between a job and a career. Many of the formerly incarcerated have little to no effective job training and have never contemplated a long-term career. By providing comprehensive education on the differences between a job and a career, Brand 316 ensures that program participants understand the importance of long-term planning and investment in their professional development.
A job is a specific employment role or position that primarily focuses on performing tasks or responsibilities in exchange for compensation. On the other hand, a career encompasses a long-term professional journey that involves growth, development, and advancement in a chosen field. Through examples and discussions, Brand 316 emphasizes the significance of career planning, enabling individuals to envision a future beyond their criminal history and understand the long-term benefits of investing time and effort into building a career.
Brand 316's career training program offers a wide range of benefits to the formerly incarcerated, promoting successful reintegration and long-term positive contributions to their communities. In the short term, the program focuses on skill development, building confidence and self-esteem, creating employment opportunities, and establishing economic stability. By equipping individuals with industry-specific skills, providing networking opportunities, and connecting them with mentors, Brand 316 bridges the gap between release and employment, increasing their chances of securing a job and supporting their financial needs.
In the long term, career training instills a mindset of long-term thinking, encouraging program participants to set goals, pursue continuous professional development, and embrace opportunities for growth and advancement. By focusing on personal growth, rehabilitation, and a commitment to lifelong learning, Brand 316 helps the formerly incarcerated overcome challenges and enhances their employability. The program also facilitates social reintegration by providing a supportive environment for rebuilding social connections and developing positive relationships.
Brand 316's career training program emphasizes the qualities that define an ideal employee, including responsibility, accountability, adaptability, flexibility, strong communication and interpersonal skills, and a growth mindset. By cultivating these qualities, program participants become highly valued by employers and increase their chances of securing and retaining employment. The program also emphasizes personal responsibility and the importance of continuous learning to succeed in the chosen
For more information about Brand 316, Inc and its career training program, please visit www.brand316.org.
Brand 316, Inc was founded by David Phillips. David is the son of Dr. Keith Phillips who founded World Impact over 50 years ago. David graduated from Azusa Pacific University and worked for two Global 500 companies. He then started a successful digital marketing firm that employed nearly 50 people and worked with hundreds of clients worldwide. In 2017, David was arrested by federal agents and convicted by jury despite maintaining his innocence. We encourage you to watch and listen to the powerful testimony of David Phillips on our website.
Brand 316 is a 501 (C) (3) nonprofit Christian ministry located in Wichita, KS. You are encouraged to view their website at www.brand316.org.
"All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness" 2 Timothy 3:16
David Phillips
Brand 316, INC
+1 316-247-2050
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
LinkedIn
YouTube
Meet David Phillips - President of Brand 316, Inc