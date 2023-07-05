Career Training For Inmates and the Recently Released

Career Training for Inmates and the Formerly Incarcerated | Recidivism | Second Chance Employment

Career Training for Inmates and the Formerly Incarcerated | Recidivism | Second Chance Employment

Brand 316 | Christian Prison Ministry | Reentry | Career and Reintegration Training

Brand 316 | Christian Prison Ministry | Reentry | Career and Reintegration Training

Family or Friend In Prison - Refer them to us!

Family or Friend In Prison - Refer them to us!

Employment is pivotal for successful reintegration for people in prison. Brand 316 equips them with the tools needed to succeed after prison with training.

We all deserve second chances. Can you honestly say you have never broken the law, never sped, never floated a stop sign, never made a bad choice?”
— David Phillips, Brand 316
DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brand 316, Inc., a Christian ministry located in Wichita, KS is dedicated to lowering recidivism rates and recognizes the crucial role of employment in successful reentry for the formerly incarcerated. Securing stable employment is one of the most significant challenges faced by this population, and negative perceptions often hinder their job prospects. To address this issue, Brand 316 has made career training a central component of its 52-week post release training program, empowering individuals with the skills and support needed to build sustainable careers and reduce the likelihood of reoffending.

The formerly incarcerated face numerous obstacles upon release, with employment being a primary concern. “Research consistently shows a direct correlation between unemployment and recidivism rates. Individuals who fail to find work soon after release” stated David Phillips “are statistically much higher risk of being rearrested.” Negative perceptions about the formerly incarcerated contribute to the challenges they face in securing employment along with many in our society that feel that those who have a criminal record do not deserve a second chance. Brand 316 recognizes the untapped potential of these individuals, who often exhibit exceptional work ethic, loyalty, and gratitude for opportunities.

Society and the church often hold stigmatizing perceptions of the formerly incarcerated, hindering their successful reintegration into society. Negative stereotypes portray them as dangerous, untrustworthy, and morally deficient, leading to marginalization and exclusion from employment, housing, and social relationships. The lack of trust and skepticism towards their ability to change further limits opportunities for support and second chances. Brand 316 acknowledges the need for understanding, empathy, and a shift in societal perceptions to create an inclusive environment for successful reentry. We all have made mistakes and decisions we wish we could reverse – can you honestly say you have never broken a law?

One of the core focuses of Brand 316's career training program in Wichita is helping individuals distinguish between a job and a career. Many of the formerly incarcerated have little to no effective job training and have never contemplated a long-term career. By providing comprehensive education on the differences between a job and a career, Brand 316 ensures that program participants understand the importance of long-term planning and investment in their professional development.

A job is a specific employment role or position that primarily focuses on performing tasks or responsibilities in exchange for compensation. On the other hand, a career encompasses a long-term professional journey that involves growth, development, and advancement in a chosen field. Through examples and discussions, Brand 316 emphasizes the significance of career planning, enabling individuals to envision a future beyond their criminal history and understand the long-term benefits of investing time and effort into building a career.

Brand 316's career training program offers a wide range of benefits to the formerly incarcerated, promoting successful reintegration and long-term positive contributions to their communities. In the short term, the program focuses on skill development, building confidence and self-esteem, creating employment opportunities, and establishing economic stability. By equipping individuals with industry-specific skills, providing networking opportunities, and connecting them with mentors, Brand 316 bridges the gap between release and employment, increasing their chances of securing a job and supporting their financial needs.

In the long term, career training instills a mindset of long-term thinking, encouraging program participants to set goals, pursue continuous professional development, and embrace opportunities for growth and advancement. By focusing on personal growth, rehabilitation, and a commitment to lifelong learning, Brand 316 helps the formerly incarcerated overcome challenges and enhances their employability. The program also facilitates social reintegration by providing a supportive environment for rebuilding social connections and developing positive relationships.

Brand 316's career training program emphasizes the qualities that define an ideal employee, including responsibility, accountability, adaptability, flexibility, strong communication and interpersonal skills, and a growth mindset. By cultivating these qualities, program participants become highly valued by employers and increase their chances of securing and retaining employment. The program also emphasizes personal responsibility and the importance of continuous learning to succeed in the chosen

For more information about Brand 316, Inc and its career training program, please visit www.brand316.org.

Brand 316, Inc was founded by David Phillips. David is the son of Dr. Keith Phillips who founded World Impact over 50 years ago. David graduated from Azusa Pacific University and worked for two Global 500 companies. He then started a successful digital marketing firm that employed nearly 50 people and worked with hundreds of clients worldwide. In 2017, David was arrested by federal agents and convicted by jury despite maintaining his innocence. We encourage you to watch and listen to the powerful testimony of David Phillips on our website.

Brand 316 is a 501 (C) (3) nonprofit Christian ministry located in Wichita, KS. You are encouraged to view their website at www.brand316.org.

"All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness" 2 Timothy 3:16

David Phillips
Brand 316, INC
+1 316-247-2050
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
LinkedIn
YouTube

Meet David Phillips - President of Brand 316, Inc

You just read:

Career Training For Inmates and the Recently Released

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Phillips
Brand 316, INC
+1 316-247-2050
Company/Organization
Brand 316, Inc
727 N Waco Ave #290
Wichita, Kansas, 67203
United States
+1 316-247-2050
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Real World Solutions for the Formerly Incarcerated Brand 316 is a Christ-Centered ministry providing real world solutions for the formerly incarcerated and their families to succeed in life. This includes mentorship, career training and placement, reintegration and life training support. The goal is to provide personal, professional and spiritual growth with the hopes of providing a clear path to succeed and true hope for the future. Our commitment is to train and equip the formerly incarcerated with the tools needed to succeed and grow in society through the love of Christ our Savior. We all fall short of the Glory of God and we are all sinners. Forgiveness is rare in our culture and forgetting is almost impossible. With the ample amount of information that can be easily found online bad decisions from two years ago or twenty years ago follows a person forever. The formerly incarcerated are punished immediately with actual time spent in prison; they are then punished further by stringent probation terms limiting their relationships, movement, employment and most importantly hope for the future. After serving time in prison, then conquering probation they still have the mark of failure and distrust follow them the rest of their lives. I am often reminded of John 8:7 where Jesus defends an adulterous woman which was punishable by death in those times. Jesus says “He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her” and I imagine Jesus making eye contact with each individual person. One by one, they were quickly reminded that they were in no position to judge the woman – just as we are in no position to judge the formerly incarcerated. We all sin, we are not perfect and we all are instructed to follow in His footsteps. Ephesians 4:32: “Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God has forgiven you." Forgiveness and a new beginning start with the body of Christ and can truly make generational changes in the inner cities of America. It is our job as Christians to help those in most need, the most vulnerable. A high majority of the formerly incarcerated came from some of the worst situations you can imagine and from the inner cities of America. As Christians, we have ample resources and the opportunity to provide a new path for them which will directly impact their lives including their family, children, brothers and sisters, friends and more. There is an 85% chance that your Church is within a 30 minute drive to a major city that so desperately needs your help. In the way God works in His Kingdom, one perfectly righteous man who was also divine, was able to die in such a way that it satisfied the debt created by our sin. “He gave His only begotten Son so that whoever believes in His should not perish but have everlasting life.” John 3:16 It is also important to remember that Jesus was tortured, nailed to a cross and placed between two inmates. One of those inmates chose to mock Jesus while the other, facing death realized His power and publicly proclaimed it. Jesus forgave. Little is known if that inmate heard about Jesus before that day and maybe at some point he did – no one knows. The important thing is Jesus acknowledged him and told him “Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in paradise.” Luke 23:43 Christians have to follow His example and there is a real need throughout the United States for fundamental change. The national recidivism rate (the amount of people that were incarcerated and are rearrested) is 67%. Of those, 85% were unemployed when they were re-arrested. The recidivism rates for the formerly incarcerated that were employed are only 9%. Your church has direct access to business owners, managers, mentors, prayer groups and people willing to mentor inmates still in prison. There are significant opportunities for you to make visible and immediate changes throughout the inner cities of America. You literally can start making a difference today.

Christian Prison Ministry | Incarcerated Job Training and Reintegration Services

More From This Author
Career Training For Inmates and the Recently Released
Brand 316, Inc Empowers the Formerly Incarcerated with Essential Life Skills for Successful Reentry into Society
Brand 316: A Christian Ministry Focused on Reducing Recidivism Launches in Wichita, KS
View All Stories From This Author