Global Loudspeakers Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 28, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Loudspeakers Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the loudspeakers market. As per TBRC’s loudspeakers market forecast, the global loudspeakers market is expected to grow to $9.35 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.9%.

The growth in the loudspeakers market is due to increased spending on entertainment products by consumers globally. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest loudspeakers market share. Major players in the loudspeakers market include Bose Corporation, Harman International Industries, Bowers &Wilkins, Klipsch Audio Technologies.

The demand for wireless audio equipment market is increasing rapidly due to the increasing popularity of mobile devices and changing media consumption behavior of consumers. Consumers are increasingly using mobile devices, tablets, and laptops to wirelessly play audio on speakers. Such consumer behavior is driving the growth of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-connected speakers. To capitalize on the growing popularity of wireless audio equipment, manufacturers such as Samsung, LG, Sony, Bose, Denon, DTS, and Qualcomm are also launching wireless audio products or platforms. Popular Wi-Fi audio equipment includes Sonos Wi-Fi speakers, Bose’s SoundTouch system, and Amazon’s Echo speakers.

• By Product: Soundbar, Subwoofers, In-wall, Outdoor

• By Type Of Enclosure: Single Mounted, Multiple Mounted, Not Mounted

• By End User: Household, Commercial, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global loudspeakers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A loudspeaker is an electroacoustic transducer that converts an electrical audio signal into a corresponding sound. Loudspeakers are used in aural communication for the generation of music through auto technology, radio, audio players, and bluetooth speakers.

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

