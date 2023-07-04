Glyphosate Market Size Expected To Reach $12 Billion By 2027

Glyphosate Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Glyphosate Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 4, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Glyphosate Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the glyphosate market analysis. As per TBRC’s glyphosate market forecast, the glyphosate market size is predicted to reach a value of $12.65 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.9% through the forecast period.

The increase in demand for fertilizers will propel the glyphosate market demand. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest glyphosate market share. Major players in the market include Adama Agricultural Solutions, Bayer CropScience, Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemicals, Nufarm, Zhejiang XinAn Chemical Industrial Group Co., Ltd., Monsanto India Ltd., Wynca Group, Sinochem, Corteva Agriscience, United Phosphorous Limited, Excel Crop Care Limited, American Vanguard Corporation.

Glyphosate Market Segments

1) By Crop Type: Genetically Modified Crops, Conventional Crops

2) By Form: Liquid or Dry

3) By Application: Grains and Cereals, Pulses and Oilseeds, Fruits and Vegetables, Commercial Crops, Other Applications

This type of chemical is used in the agriculture industry to control weeds in a variety of crops, such as grains, pulses, cereals, fruits, tubers, vegetables, and other crops. This type of chemical is a low-toxicity chemical formulation that is effective for weed control. These chemicals are directly sprayed on the leaves, which are further absorbed by plants as nutrients.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business