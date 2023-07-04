Rise Up Surf Retreats Introduces the Breath & Surf Journey
Experience unforgettable surfing at one of the most untouched and pristine surf destinations in Nicaragua
A Transformational Retreat to Reset and Rejuvenate in Northern Nicaragua
If you are a highly committed individual seeking to heal physical pain and emotional stress, the Breath & Surf Journey is the perfect retreat for you.”NICARAGUA, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise Up Surf Retreats, a leading provider of immersive surf experiences, is thrilled to announce its latest specialty retreat: the Breath & Surf Journey. Led by acclaimed somatic coach and breath facilitator, Barbara Stamis, this one-week retreat offers a unique fusion of deep breath practices and the exhilaration of surfing beautiful waves in the breathtaking landscapes of Northern Nicaragua.
Taking place from February 17th to 24th, 2024, the Breath & Surf Journey is a transformative experience that aims to reset the nervous system, heal physical pain, and alleviate emotional stress through the art of conscious breathing and the rejuvenating energy of the sea. Limited to a maximum of 10 guests, this intimate retreat ensures personalized attention and an immersive connection with nature.
Barbara Stamis, renowned for her expertise in somatic coaching, breathwork, and functional movement education, will guide participants on a profound journey of self-discovery and empowerment. By combining ancient wisdom with modern science-backed practices, Barbara aims to unlock patterns in the body and breath system that may be limiting personal growth and well-being. Her intention is to facilitate a life of fully embodied freedom for each participant.
Breath, known as a powerful healing modality, has the capacity to address various physical and emotional imbalances. During the Breath & Surf Journey, participants will explore different breath techniques tailored to their specific needs, allowing them to release what no longer serves them and align with their highest selves. This transformative process will take place amidst the awe-inspiring natural land and seascapes of Nicaragua, providing an ideal setting for deep healing and rejuvenation.
The retreat's schedule is designed to nourish the mind, body, and soul, fostering a heart-centered community of like-minded individuals. Through powerful transformational breath journeys, participants will receive the medicine they need most in their lives and connect with divine source energy. Alongside the profound breathwork, participants will have the opportunity to experience surfing in the picturesque surroundings of Northern Nicaragua's black sand beaches, adorned with palm trees. With a variety of breaks available based on changing tides and conditions, Rise Up Surf Retreats ensures an unforgettable surfing adventure in one of the most untouched and pristine surf destinations in Nicaragua.
Early bird pricing for the Breath & Surf Journey starts at $2,950 USD per person in a double occupancy room, available until July 15th, 2023. Regular pricing begins at $3,250 USD. As spaces are limited, interested individuals are encouraged to secure their spots early to embark on this life-changing journey.
"If you are a highly committed individual seeking to heal physical pain and emotional stress, the Breath & Surf Journey is the perfect retreat for you," says Phil Southan, co-founder of Rise Up Surf Retreats. "We invite you to join us in our slice of paradise in Nicaragua and experience the transformative power of breathwork and surfing amidst the natural beauty of Northern Nicaragua."
For more information on the Breath & Surf Journey Retreat, visit www.riseupsurf.com or book your spot directly here.
About Rise Up Surf Retreats:
Rise Up Surf Retreats is a leading provider of immersive surf experiences in Nicaragua. With a focus on personal growth, community, and connection with nature, Rise Up Surf Retreats offers transformative retreats that combine world-class surfing, yoga, breathwork, and cultural immersion. Their aim is to create unforgettable experiences that inspire individuals to rise up and embrace their full potential.
