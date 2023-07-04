Submit Release
News Search

There were 640 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,694 in the last 365 days.

St Johnsbury / Multiple Offenses

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 23A4004890

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Fecher                         

STATION: St. Johnsbury 

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 7/2/23 at approximately 2216 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndonville, Vermont

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault; 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault; Lewd and Lascivious Behavior; Burglary; VCORx8; Criminal Threatening; DLS

 

ACCUSED: Alan Tanguay                              

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time VSP troopers responded to a residence in Lyndonville to a report of a domestic disturbance. Troopers learned that Alan Tanguay (31) of Lyndonville had entered a residence that was not his own without permission and assaulted a family member. Tanguay proceeded to threaten the family member and act in a lewd and lascivious manner. It was determined that Tanguay was in violation of several court ordered conditions of release at the time of the incident. Tanguay was located on 7/3/23 at the Cumberland Farms in Lyndonville, where he was taken into custody. Tanguay was held at Northeast Correctional Complex for lack of $2500 bail.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  07/15/2023 at 1300 hours      

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - NECC

BAIL: $2500

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

You just read:

St Johnsbury / Multiple Offenses

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more