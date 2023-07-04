St Johnsbury / Multiple Offenses

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23A4004890

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Fecher

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 7/2/23 at approximately 2216 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndonville, Vermont

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault; 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault; Lewd and Lascivious Behavior; Burglary; VCORx8; Criminal Threatening; DLS

ACCUSED: Alan Tanguay

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time VSP troopers responded to a residence in Lyndonville to a report of a domestic disturbance. Troopers learned that Alan Tanguay (31) of Lyndonville had entered a residence that was not his own without permission and assaulted a family member. Tanguay proceeded to threaten the family member and act in a lewd and lascivious manner. It was determined that Tanguay was in violation of several court ordered conditions of release at the time of the incident. Tanguay was located on 7/3/23 at the Cumberland Farms in Lyndonville, where he was taken into custody. Tanguay was held at Northeast Correctional Complex for lack of $2500 bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/15/2023 at 1300 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - NECC

BAIL: $2500

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED