St Johnsbury / Multiple Offenses
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4004890
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Fecher
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 7/2/23 at approximately 2216 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndonville, Vermont
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault; 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault; Lewd and Lascivious Behavior; Burglary; VCORx8; Criminal Threatening; DLS
ACCUSED: Alan Tanguay
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time VSP troopers responded to a residence in Lyndonville to a report of a domestic disturbance. Troopers learned that Alan Tanguay (31) of Lyndonville had entered a residence that was not his own without permission and assaulted a family member. Tanguay proceeded to threaten the family member and act in a lewd and lascivious manner. It was determined that Tanguay was in violation of several court ordered conditions of release at the time of the incident. Tanguay was located on 7/3/23 at the Cumberland Farms in Lyndonville, where he was taken into custody. Tanguay was held at Northeast Correctional Complex for lack of $2500 bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/15/2023 at 1300 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - NECC
BAIL: $2500
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED