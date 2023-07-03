Masan Consumer signs long-term deal to buy Lý Sơn garlic, ensures farmers’ livelihoods

VIETNAM, July 3 - QUẢNG NGÃI — Masan Consumer, one of Việt Nam’s leading food and beverages companies, has signed a contract with Quảng Ngãi Province’s Lý Sơn District for long-term purchase of Lý Sơn garlic to produce its new Nam Ngư Lý Sơn Garlic Chili Fish Sauce line, ensuring growers have a steady outlet.

The island district is well-known for its large garlic farms. It has an abundance of volcanos that enrich the soil with minerals, which combined with its layer of red volcanic basaltic soil and a top layer of coral sand, lend the garlic grown here a unique, appealing flavour.

Garlic is a key crop in Lý Sơn, often referred to as “white gold” by local farmers due to its high economic value. It has 300ha under the crop.

Lý Sơn Garlic is widely known for its aroma and spicy but slightly sweet taste. Its relatively high oil content makes it ideal for producing seasoning and medicine.

However, garlic farming suffers from problems such as weather, diseases, inconsistent demand, and unstable prices.

On July 1, Masan Consumer signed a contract with the Lý Sơn People’s Committee and representatives of local garlic farmers to purchase garlic to make its Nam Ngư Lý Sơn Garlic Chili Fish Sauce (made completely from the region’s garlic).

This long-term agreement is part of Nam Ngư brand’s commitment to its business strategy of creating high-quality products with Việt Nam’s specialities.

Lê Thị Nga, deputy general director of Masan Consumer, said with the company’s vision, sustainable development strategy and aim of improving the value of regional specialities, Masan Consumer and its Nam Ngư brand have focused on researching and developing outstanding products that use specialities like Lý Sơn garlic.

“With its export expansion strategy, Nam Ngư is promoting and enhancing the brand value of Lý Sơn garlic in Việt Nam and abroad.”

Đặng Tấn Thành, deputy chairman of the district, said unpredictable prices make the lives of farmers unstable and limit brand building for their garlic.

“We highly regard the agreement by Masan Consumer’s Nam Ngư brand for enhancing the value of Lý Sơn garlic. This will play a big role in maintaining and developing the district’s long-standing tradition of garlic farming in a sustainable manner, improving its economy and strongly promoting the Lý Sơn garlic brand.”

Local authorities and garlic farmers will work with Nam Ngư to help Lý Sơn garlic become a national brand that is widely known across the world.

At the signing ceremony, Masan Consumer also contributed VNĐ500 million (US$21,100) to the district’s social security programme.

Masan Consumer (“MSC”) is one of Việt Nam’s largest consumer good companies, and currently produces and distributes a wide variety of food and beverage products, including seasonings, convenience foods and drinks.

It began operations in 1996, and has since been developing its product portfolio and distribution system to become a leading player in Việt Nam’s food and beverages market. — VNS