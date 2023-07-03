Livestock Entry Deadline Extended Due to Power Outages

SPRINGFIELD, IL - The The Illinois State Fair announced today the livestock entry deadline for the 2023 Illinois State Fair has been extended to July 7. The rules state that the entries must be postmarked by July 1; however, if the postmark deadline falls on a Saturday that deadline is extended to Monday (July 3).





With many areas of our state impacted by severe weather in recent days, including various post offices experiencing power outages and the overall impact to Illinois families and communities, the Illinois State Fair is providing a grace period for 2023 Livestock Entries. All 2023 livestock entries must be postmarked by Friday, July 7.





"As we know all too well you cannot control the weather," said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. "Health, life and safety should always come first. We hope this grace period provides our exhibitors with peace of mind during these extraordinary circumstances."





In addition to mailing livestock entry forms, exhibitors can drop their forms off in the entry drop box located at the Emerson Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds.



