SCCG Management Announces Sponsorship Partnership with Renowned World Series of Poker Legend, Jamie Gold

SCCG Partners with WSOP Legend, Jamie Gold

SCCG Management is thrilled to announce its sponsorship partnership with renowned World Series of Poker (WSOP) legend, Jamie Gold.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a leading management advisory firm in the gambling industry, is thrilled to announce its sponsorship partnership with renowned World Series of Poker (WSOP) legend, Jamie Gold. This collaboration signifies SCCG Management's extensive reach across various sectors of the gambling industry on a global scale.

SCCG Management and Jamie Gold have a long-standing relationship, dating back to their time in Las Vegas. SCCG's Founder and CEO, Stephen Crystal, operated prominent casinos in the city, while Jamie Gold achieved legendary status by winning an astonishing $12 million at the 2006 WSOP Main Event, the largest prize in the tournament's history. Their shared experiences and friendship have now evolved into a strategic partnership that aims to create exciting opportunities within the gambling industry.

SCCG Management will hold a prominent sponsorship position in Jamie Gold's 2024 World Series Of Poker Main Event contest , showcasing its commitment to supporting the growth and success of the poker community.

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "I am delighted to announce our sponsorship partnership with Jamie Gold. His remarkable achievements and contributions to the world of poker make him an iconic figure, and we are honored to be associated with him. This collaboration aligns perfectly with SCCG Management's mission to drive innovation and growth across diverse sectors of the gambling industry."

Jamie Gold, renowned philanthropist and iconic personality in the poker world, commented, "I have known Stephen for many years, and his expertise and passion for the gambling industry have always been evident. I am thrilled to have SCCG Management as a sponsor for my upcoming contest, and I believe this partnership will create new opportunities and expand the horizons of the poker community."

This sponsorship partnership between SCCG Management and Jamie Gold marks an exciting chapter in the gambling industry, combining the expertise of industry leaders and paving the way for collaborative growth and innovation.

ABOUT JAMIE GOLD

Jamie Gold is the World Series of Poker Main Event Champion, known for winning the richest poker event in history with an 82 million dollar prizepool and $12 million first prize. He is a dedicated philanthropist, impact investor, and advisor focused on the convergence of sports, sports betting, poker, gaming, media, content, blockchain, and technology. With a background in the entertainment industry, he has represented 50 notable artists and continues to package A list content. Jamie has hosted and produced over 300 celebrity charity events, raising and donating $500 million to various organizations. His expertise, influence and commitment to making a difference have earned him recognition as a keynote speaker and angel investor in addition to his poker achievements.

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a premier management advisory firm, featuring experienced leaders from the global gaming industry who deliver expert solutions for strategic success with a focus on iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports, and Casino Technology. With a global network spanning over 30 years and international offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and Latin America, SCCG connects clients with the right strategic partners for global scale growth. As an accelerator for early-stage companies, we promote innovation and empower emerging businesses to achieve their objectives. SCCG also acts as an early-stage investor, providing capital and resources to entrepreneurs developing new and innovative products and platforms.

https://sccgmanagement.com

