AM Specialty Insurance Company Welcomes Peter B. Smith as Non-Executive Director
AM Specialty Insurance Company (ASIC) is thrilled to announce the appointment of seasoned insurance executive Peter B. Smith as a non-executive director.
— Shevawn Barder, CEO of AM Specialty Insurance Company
Peter B. Smith brings over 30 years of experience in the insurance sector, having held executive leadership roles at prominent insurance organizations in both the U.S. and internationally. Smith's track record of building profitable growth in various specialty markets and his expertise in structuring reinsurance placements to support business initiatives will bring a wealth of knowledge to ASIC's leadership team.
Most recently, Smith served as the Chief Executive Officer of Risk Theory Insurance Services, a managing general agency platform generating over $500 million of Gross Written Premium. Prior to this, Smith was the President of Skyward Specialty (formerly Houston International Insurance Group), a U.S. specialty insurance carrier with a concentration in both admitted and E&S lines.
Shevawn Barder, CEO of AM Specialty Insurance Company, expressed enthusiasm for the appointment, stating, "We are delighted to have Peter join our board. His vast experience, business acumen, and leadership capabilities make him an exceptional addition to our team. We look forward to leveraging his insights to guide ASIC's strategic initiatives and reinforce our commitment to being a reliable and agile partner for MGAs and Brokers."
Peter's accomplishments extend to the international arena as well, having served as the CEO for the UK Subsidiary of International General Insurance Company Ltd. During his tenure, Smith successfully developed and submitted a business plan that led to significant growth across multiple specialty lines.
About AM Specialty Insurance Company
AM Specialty Insurance Company (ASIC) is an AM Best A- Rated domestic Excess and Surplus Insurance Company and an Accredited Reinsurer. ASIC's business model allows for risk-sharing and access to reinsurance capacity for its partners. ASIC works in tandem with program administrators, brokers, and underwriters to streamline program market processes and optimize value chain efficiencies all the way to the insured. For more information, visit www.amspecialty.com.
