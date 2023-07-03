Cantinho da Leitura USA: A Little Library Promoting Brazilian Culture and Literature
We are delighted to unveil the Cantinho da Leitura USA Little Library”REDONDO BEACH, CA, USA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cantinho da Leitura USA, a project initiated by Hi Brazil Market, is pleased to announce the inauguration of its Little Library on Saturday, July 1st. The Little Library aims to strengthen Brazilian cultural roots among families residing far from Brazil and foster a love for reading in the Portuguese language.
Cantinho da Leitura USA is a community-driven initiative that provides a space for people to enjoy reading, discover new books, and share their own stories. The Little Library concept not only fosters a sense of community but also promotes sustainability by encouraging the reuse and circulation of books instead of their disposal.
"We are delighted to unveil the Cantinho da Leitura USA Little Library," said Ketrin Ofilada, founder of Hi Brazil Market and Cantinho da Leitura. "Our goal is to create a welcoming and engaging space for individuals and families to explore the world of books in Portuguese. Through this initiative, we hope to bring people closer to their cultural roots and nurture a lifelong love for reading."
The Little Library is now open to the community, inviting visitors to borrow or donate books anytime. It is a space that encourages the free exchange of knowledge and aims to be a hub for book lovers of all ages.
During the month of July, Brazilian authors living in California will be visiting the space, autographing books and sharing their literary journey, accompanied by Brazilian food trucks. The events are open to the whole community. For the inauguration, Ana Silvani, the author of Half Love/Metade Amor, was present and 30 South Brazilian Fast Food had their delicious pastel truck for the community.
Cantinho da Leitura USA would like to express its gratitude to all the supporters and partners who have contributed to the realization of this project: Drica Lobo, WeBook Publishing, t.pr, photographer Livia Wippich and Hi Brazil’s team. Their dedication to promoting Brazilian culture and literature has been instrumental in the success of Cantinho da Leitura USA.
