Submit Release
News Search

There were 771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,244 in the last 365 days.

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys Celebrates Fourth of July by Painting the State in Stars and Stripes

Fourth of July Billboard Image

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys celebrates the Fourth of July with over 100 billboards featuring the American flag.

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys celebrates the Fourth of July by displaying over 100 billboards featuring the American flag.

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As Independence Day approaches, the spirit of patriotism is present across the United States. Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys has taken it upon itself to celebrate this Independence Day in a grand fashion.

In a display of unwavering patriotism, the law firm has embarked on a remarkable initiative, adorning Louisiana with over 100 American flag billboards. Each billboard features inspiring words like "Freedom" and "God Bless." This stunning visual tribute aims to unite communities, honor the nation's heritage and ignite a sense of pride.

The American flag is more than just a symbol; it represents the ideals and values that form the foundation of the United States. By covering the state with billboards adorned with the stars and stripes, Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is reminding everyone of the importance of unity and patriotism. This gesture serves as a unifying force, rallying communities together and fostering a shared sense of pride for their nation.

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries regarding McKernan’s most recent NIL deal, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.

Emily Gaffney
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys
egaffney@getgordon.com

You just read:

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys Celebrates Fourth of July by Painting the State in Stars and Stripes

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more