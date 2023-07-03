Iowa 9 near Fertile to close on Monday, July 10

Posted on: July 03, 2023

MASON CITY, Iowa – July 3, 2023 – If you are driving on Iowa 9 in Worth County near Fertile in the coming weeks, you’ll notice a detour for construction work along the route.

Beginning on Monday, July 10 until November 2023, weather permitting, construction crews will start the process of removing an existing bridge over Beaver Creek and replacing it with a new concrete box culvert under the roadway. Crews will need to close Iowa 9 approximately 0.5 miles west of Worth County Road S-18.

If you’re driving in the area, you will be directed around the work zone with a marked detour route using Cerro Gordo/Worth County Road S-14, Cerro Gordo County Road B-20, and Cerro Gordo/ Worth County Road S-18 (see map).

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

For general information about this project, contact Jason Ruter, Iowa DOT Mason City construction office, at 641-430-2367 or [email protected]